No he's not. It's a young Dagestani kid who hasn't even been training that long, so it's not like he has some special skillset. If the dude still lives in Vegas then the picture is old, and if it isn't, it's because the dude probably moved back to Dagestan and isn't going to put his own career on hold and stop training just because Umar is fighting a guy whose house he stayed at over a year ago.