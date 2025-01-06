Media Merab's friend is now training with Umar to help beat him

Sad stuff indeed. I know Merab gets a lot of hate but from the few people I know who've met him, they've said he's the nicest guy ever. One of my buds mentioned he was super down to earth and seemed like a normal guy that wants to be your friend
 
Sad stuff indeed. I know Merab gets a lot of hate but from the few people I know who've met him, they've said he's the nicest guy ever. One of my buds mentioned he was super down to earth and seemed like a normal guy that wants to be your friend
Or dry fuck you for 25 minutes.

Seriously I don't hate Merab but he's not a fun fighter to watch. I like his personality though and wish it matched his fighting g style instead of just grinding out fights.
 
being forced to live in the same apartment with me-rub homoshvili is considered to be "living like a human in US"?
man, i heard that standard of living has dropped but not this much
 
No he's not. It's a young Dagestani kid who hasn't even been training that long, so it's not like he has some special skillset. If the dude still lives in Vegas then the picture is old, and if it isn't, it's because the dude probably moved back to Dagestan and isn't going to put his own career on hold and stop training just because Umar is fighting a guy whose house he stayed at over a year ago.
 
This is the Gracies all over again.

I helped you once and now you can never train with anyone who might theoretically compete against me or my family in the future.
There is a difference between training with someone and helping them in camp specifically for a fight against you. That is if Merab and this guy really had a close relationship. It is also possible this guy is a spy for Merab. All these posts are just to stir up interest in the fight and mind games between competitors IMO.
 
There is a difference between training with someone and helping them in camp specifically for a fight against you. That is if Merab and this guy really had a close relationship. It is also possible this guy is a spy for Merab. All these posts are just to stir up interest in the fight and mind games between competitors IMO.
Great post man.

This literally happens all the time. Khabib, Usman and Umar and likely the rest of Team Khabib are much better training partners than whoever this guy is.

Why is Merab and his cult so offended all the time? Does he have any real fans or just people suffering Proper 12 poisoning?
 
Umar has a whole team of high level Dagestani grapplers. Merab probably thinks he will get some insight from Magdi Amachov

Merab: what did you learn from their camp
Magdi Amachov: I got my ass kicked really bad
 
