Merab was not out against Ricky Simon

Jew right, Im coming off as a dick.Anyways, if you want to talk about Merab vs Simon, I personally think what Merab did was dangerous, he was trying to show he was still in the bout with his thumbs up and kicking his legs but I think he was out or stunned at the least with that takedown, then woke up in the guillotine, yes he was awake, but he wasn’t fighting hands or trying to break Simons hips. That was a long minute and when the round was over Merab was out for a 2 seconds, after Simon let the choke go with his eyes rolled back.That wasn’t horrible reffing, that was just first time situation, for all we know Merab could’ve been dead and his body was just having spasms, in the end he made it to the bell of the bout and them calling it a submission win is just kinda a hard sell, but I think it was based on him being out for 2 seconds and his eyes rolled back.Holly Holmes body was still fighting in the RNC that Meisha had while it was applied and few seconds after she let go.Reffing is a hard job, it isnt easy.