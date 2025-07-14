Merab was not out against Ricky Simon

What a stupid call by the commissioner.

Merab was kicking his feet and was cognizant the entire time during the submission and after the fight.

Embarrassing work by the refs yet again
 
White Belts really shouldn’t be able to make threads, this isnt 2018 anymore. I know you’re just trying bring to light horrible reffing, but come on man, Merabs career at this point, that Simon bout has no negative effects on his career.
 
volcom5 said:
White Belts really shouldn’t be able to make threads, this isnt 2018 anymore. I know you’re just trying bring to light horrible reffing, but come on man, Merabs career at this point, that Simon bout has no negative effects on his career.
What does it matter if I’m new here or not or where Merab is at his career.

It’s like Jon Jones with his DQ against Matt Hamill… something that will always be talked about.

Did you want me to make a thread saying X is GOAT instead?

Merab could have easily been cut after that loss.
 
maxypoo said:
What does it matter if I’m new here or not or where Merab is at his career.
What’s the point of this thread? To highlight horrible reffing, right?
Theres countless other examples, in most recent times. But using a fight 2018 like it just occurred is kinda odd don’t you think?
maxypoo said:
It’s like Jon Jones with his DQ against Matt Hamill… something that will always be talked about.
Only reason that is talked is because the Jones haters are holding on to that “Loss” and use it to diminish Jones career. Merab vs Simon is rarely brought up in conversations, because we all vented about it when it occurred.
maxypoo said:
Did you want me to make a thread saying X is GOAT instead?
Yes, please!

Do Ryan Bader is HW GOAT.
 
volcom5 said:
What’s the point of this thread? To highlight horrible reffing, right?
Theres countless other examples, in most recent times. But using a fight 2018 like it just occurred is kinda odd don’t you think?

Only reason that is talked is because the Jones haters are holding on to that “Loss” and use it to diminish Jones career. Merab vs Simon is rarely brought up in conversations, because we all vented about it when it occurred.

Yes, please!

Do Ryan Bader is HW GOAT.
U part of the gestapo? Come on man take a chill pill
 
Guess what TS?
Martin Kampmann wasn't out on his feet against Paul Daley!
 
maxypoo said:
U part of the gestapo? Come on man take a chill pill
Jew right, Im coming off as a dick.

Anyways, if you want to talk about Merab vs Simon, I personally think what Merab did was dangerous, he was trying to show he was still in the bout with his thumbs up and kicking his legs but I think he was out or stunned at the least with that takedown, then woke up in the guillotine, yes he was awake, but he wasn’t fighting hands or trying to break Simons hips. That was a long minute and when the round was over Merab was out for a 2 seconds, after Simon let the choke go with his eyes rolled back.

That wasn’t horrible reffing, that was just first time situation, for all we know Merab could’ve been dead and his body was just having spasms, in the end he made it to the bell of the bout and them calling it a submission win is just kinda a hard sell, but I think it was based on him being out for 2 seconds and his eyes rolled back.

Holly Holmes body was still fighting in the RNC that Meisha had while it was applied and few seconds after she let go.

Reffing is a hard job, it isnt easy.
 
maxypoo said:
He was def resting for a second. Bro was being choked hard for thirty seconds. The way he acted right after this did not show that he was out.
30 seconds? Try 56 seconds. He was not resting for a few seconds, he was out for 2 seconds after Simon let go with his eyes rolled back…
 
Can you guys please ban this troll account??? Posts a meaningless thread then just trolls every responder this is clearly either someone with mental health issues or someone that is being annoying intentionally
 
jko1355 said:
Can you guys please ban this troll account??? Posts a meaningless thread then just trolls every responder this is clearly either someone with mental health issues or someone that is being annoying intentionally
You are super triggered and calling other people mentally ill? Get a grip
 
volcom5 said:
Jew right, Im coming off as a dick.

Anyways, if you want to talk about Merab vs Simon, I personally think what Merab did was dangerous, he was trying to show he was still in the bout with his thumbs up and kicking his legs but I think he was out or stunned at the least with that takedown, then woke up in the guillotine, yes he was awake, but he wasn’t fighting hands or trying to break Simons hips. That was a long minute and when the round was over Merab was out for a 2 seconds, after Simon let the choke go with his eyes rolled back.

That wasn’t horrible reffing, that was just first time situation, for all we know Merab could’ve been dead and his body was just having spasms, in the end he made it to the bell of the bout and them calling it a submission win is just kinda a hard sell, but I think it was based on him being out for 2 seconds and his eyes rolled back.

Holly Holmes body was still fighting in the RNC that Meisha had while it was applied and few seconds after she let go.

Reffing is a hard job, it isnt easy.
It was a strategy that isn’t employed very often or maybe the first time someone tried it. In any case he was obviously conscious or he wouldn’t have been moving at all. If the ref was going to stop it they should have stopped it while the round was still going.

volcom5 said:
30 seconds? Try 56 seconds. He was not resting for a few seconds, he was out for 2 seconds after Simon let go with his eyes rolled back…
His eyes rolling back for two seconds to recover his breath didn’t mean he’s out. When you’re out your out for longer. Plus no one “woke him up” he woke up himself after the two seconds passed. Can you really call that being out?

Not sure on what planet being choked out you can revive yourself in two seconds…
 
Lol at people lashing out at a rather mundane thread.. Jesus fucking Christ no wonder this place is dying like the UFC itself
 
