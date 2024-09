Hellowhosthat said: The salt on teh dawg when Umar starts melting midway through round three is going to be noteworthy Click to expand...

No way, you are overestimating the number of Umar fans on the dawg. Merab just had his fanbase on here swell when it became likely he would fight against a Nurmagomedov next. Of course, they were all day 1 Merab fans, they just didn't want to be vocal about it until nowI think Merab gets it done vs Umar, but still the best matchup in the division.