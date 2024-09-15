Merab vs Figueiredo Should Be Next

Figgy is a former champ and has beat 2 T10 opponents within a year at BW.

Umar hasn't won a fight against a currently ranked opponent besides Sandhagen, who couldn't stop takedowns against a one kneed Dillashaw.

Nurmagomedov privilege is the new Dana White privilege lol
 
