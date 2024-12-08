Media Merab & Team Fights W/ Fans (Punches THROWN) @ UFC 310

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,724
Reaction score
8,476
Happened after the Movsar fight..

Ever since Umar was slated to be next Merab seems EXTREMELY agitated lol

 
He's really turned into an unlikeable asshole.

Aggression is good in doses, but if you walk around with a chip on your shoulder like this ALL THE TIME, someone is going to put their foot right up your ass.

He seems deeply insecure.
 
Black9 said:
Happened after the Movsar fight..

Ever since Umar was slated to be next Merab seems EXTREMELY agitated lol

Click to expand...


From what people are saying in that video, it sounds like the fans went after Merab and co.
 
I wonder what provoked it. Some things warrant violence so ill reserve my judgement
 
200w.gif

Just sit near Merab at the UFC <lol> Easy payday it seems <lol><lmao>
 
Merab really needs to stop engaging with people.
 
BullyKutta said:
He's really turned into an unlikeable asshole.

Aggression is good in doses, but if you walk around with a chip on your shoulder like this ALL THE TIME, someone is going to put their foot right up your ass.

He seems deeply insecure.
Click to expand...
You know what happened or you assuming?
 
fortheo said:
From what people are saying in that video, it sounds like the fans went after Merab and co.
Click to expand...
Probably, but lets be real fans talk shit ALL the time in every sport.

Merab needs to stop trying to fight everybody that blows wind at him lol
 
Merab isn't starting stuff with the fans, but he needs to learn to ignore the idiots. Some people think that because you are an athlete or public figure, they can say and do whatever disrespectful nonsense, because you will just sue if they react to you. It's cowardice and I can guarantee you the fan started this and Merab just reacted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ser das Trevas
Will Merab Dvalishvili be a formal challenge for Umar Nurmagomedov, as many people are saying?
Replies
7
Views
208
flektarn
flektarn
Black9
Which UFC Champ Is "DUCKING" The Most? Jones, Merab, or Pereira?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
739
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
flowoftruth
Media No, Merab wasn't screwed out of a title shot
Replies
11
Views
721
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll
UFC 310 is Absolutely Stacked!
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
TGArthur
TGArthur
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
humdizzle
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,069
Messages
56,626,207
Members
175,316
Latest member
TDBar

Share this page

Back
Top