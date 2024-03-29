Media Merab strikes fear into "O'Malley"

I wonder if Merab is even aware that he used a quote made famous by "The Brown Bomber," Joe Louis, one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history?

As such, I question WHY Merab uses that quote ... seeing as Merab is a feather-fisted, NON-puncher, with only 3 KOs and 1 submission in 21 professional fights.

Merab may have a fierce pace and work-ethic, but he is essentially a harmless, but busy gadfly, and certainly nothing for any fighter to "be afraid of" <lmao><lol>
 
Last edited:
It doesn't do anything for me but I appreciate him actually putting the effort in. Most people just sit quiet and then complain when nobody wants to see them fight.
 
I think the only thing Sean might fear is that it turns into a non stop shoot and tangle up spam fest, and gets really ugly.

Merab is not scary whatsoever as a threat to cause damage or to end a fight.

But his cardio and pressure, his ability to smother you into Bolivian is always there.

Imagine 5 rounds of the guy just wet blanketing you up against the fence.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I'd honestly rather get knocked out. At least that shit just feels like blinking with a headache.
 
duke_droese said:
Needs that Nina woman to give it more "banter".
200w.gif
 
I think Merab is hilarious, without being a complete asshole.

I hope he wins.
 
