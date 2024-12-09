Merab proves the hypocrisy of the MMA fighters from team Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ser das Trevas
They talk about respect, but they are always the first to disrespect, provoke, hypocrites, then they play the victim when they get it back.
No way, Khabib is the first biggest hypocrite in his team of Russian fighters from Dagestan about MMA.And Khabib probably smeshed him for that shit.
It's true, all the Dagestani Russians on Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA team are just like you described.Somebody recently explained already that a lot of the neckbeards are hypocritical.
They talk trash about other fighters all the time even unprovoked but blow a gasket when they get it back. They're like Tony Soprano, preaching all this respect shit but the only ones who gotta abide by those rules is everybody else.