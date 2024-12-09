Merab proves the hypocrisy of the MMA fighters from team Khabib Nurmagomedov

And Khabib probably smeshed him for that shit.

1733754229306.png
 
Somebody recently explained already that a lot of the neckbeards are hypocritical.

They talk trash about other fighters all the time even unprovoked but blow a gasket when they get it back. They're like Tony Soprano, preaching all this respect shit but the only ones who gotta abide by those rules is everybody else.
 
It's true, all the Dagestani Russians on Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA team are just like you described.
 
The audacity to use the word "coward" in a sport where insults like "bum" and "washed" are handed out like candy. Meanwhile, the same fans throwing a fit over this are the ones who spend all day disrespecting Nurmagomedov. The hypocrisy is almost as comical as their selective outrage.

<lol>
 
Multiple Russian champions is the demise of the UFC. These Russian fighters are unmarketable in the largest MMA markets. Russians do no buy PPV. The UFC is in a difficult position and knows they cannot sell PPV for Russian vs Russian headlining cards.
 
The MMA fighters of team Khabib Nurmagomedov act like bullies, intimidating, provoking, attacking others, then acting like victims hiding behind their religion. They are hypocrites and contradictory.
 
Last edited:
Holy shit, all TS does is bitch and moan about The Dagestan fighters. Talk about rent free.

