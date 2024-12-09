Merab proves the hypocrisy of the fighters from Team Khabib Nurmagomedov

They talk about respect, but they are always the first to disrespect, provoke, hypocrites, then they play the victim when they get it back.
 
And Khabib probably smeshed him for that shit.

1733754229306.png
 
Somebody recently explained already that a lot of the neckbeards are hypocritical.

They talk trash about other fighters all the time even unprovoked but blow a gasket when they get it back. They're like Tony Soprano, preaching all this respect shit but the only ones who gotta abide by those rules is everybody else.
 
It's true, all the Dagestani Russians on Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA team are just like you described.
 
Umar didn't say anything personal tho. He called it like it was. Merab didn't want to fight him, he was very vocal about it. Umar said that if you're the champ you can't ignore your top contender. Nothing about that is personal. Merab is just crying for nothing
 
The audacity to use the word "coward" in a sport where insults like "bum" and "washed" are handed out like candy. Meanwhile, the same fans throwing a fit over this are the ones who spend all day disrespecting Nurmagomedov. The hypocrisy is almost as comical as their selective outrage.

<lol>
 
