Merab need to get humbled.

I think these kind of showboating is not right for that discipline that is mixed martial artDvalishvili is already humble and hardworking. A bit of showboating is fine.
You are entitled to that opinion.
I have been humbled many times.You need to get humbled.
They are very good friends, and why would he move up when figgy and other contenders are waiting in the wingsTopuria is waiting for him, Merab just has to jump to FW
No he's not, those two are good friends and countrymen and will never fight each other.
I could see the argument that umar didnt deserve for sure. He probably should've fought Vera 1st or something.Nah, that whole clique needed humbling. Talking about Merab ducking Umar when he has 1 top 15 win ffs. He can beat a couple of ranked fighters before he gets another chance.
Had no idea. I knew Aljo was a close training partner, but isn't Topuria from another camp? Actually if Aljo was aiming for FW title, I would think Merab could too. Sadly Figgy is probably too old to get a shot against Topuria.
Good Ilia would murk him.