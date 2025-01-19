  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Merab need to get humbled.

Merab need a good humbling , his little show of mocking Umar all fight long yesterday night was something very not respectable. Who would give a good humbling for Merab ?
 
Topuria is waiting for him, Merab just has to jump to FW
 
He's annoying but his show boating tends to only happen in the ring as a way to get on opponents head. He was also the underdog.

Nothing worse than a guy who's expected to win, to show boat or talk shit from safety. Especially if they keep doing it and can't back out up
 
A Sugar Sean that is refocused on his grappling and thirsty for revenge is the man to do it. I think O'Malley 2.0 outwrestles Merab just to prove a point, reminiscent of a prime Jon Jones, beating opponents at their strength to psychologically deflate then.
 
I don’t like him either but you have to respect what he can do in there. His cardio is almost unbelievable. At 34 and fighting at bantamweight, I’m sure we will see him get humbled in a couple of years though. Father Time is undefeated and he relies a lot on his physical attributes.
 
Nah, that whole clique needed humbling. Talking about Merab ducking Umar when he has 1 top 15 win ffs. He can beat a couple of ranked fighters before he gets another chance.
 
Gilday said:
Nah, that whole clique needed humbling. Talking about Merab ducking Umar when he has 1 top 15 win ffs. He can beat a couple of ranked fighters before he gets another chance.
Click to expand...
I could see the argument that umar didnt deserve for sure. He probably should've fought Vera 1st or something.

That being said this was the most interesting matchup. I literally don't see anyone beating Merab now. He should fight Pantoja or something at this point.
 
Paladin said:
They are very good friends, and why would he move up when figgy and other contenders are waiting in the wings
Click to expand...
Had no idea. I knew Aljo was a close training partner, but isn't Topuria from another camp? Actually if Aljo was aiming for FW title, I would think Merab could too. Sadly Figgy is probably too old to get a shot against Topuria.
 
