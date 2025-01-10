  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Merab leg injury? (Picture from Reddit)

Meathead Jock

Meathead Jock

WAR ASKREN
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
20,012
Reaction score
1,080
Poster on Reddit said Merab showing off a picture of his leg injury. Is this thing current? Only 9 days away.

1000012318.webp
 
Meathead Jock said:
Poster on Reddit said Merab showing off a picture of his leg injury. Is this thing current? Only 9 days away.

View attachment 1079104
Click to expand...

Leg looks swollen, looks like there's avout 10 staples in one of the gashes and 5 in the other. Seriously doubt he'd be cleared to fight if this just happened. What the fuck even causes that? Likes that some rock climbing fall injury type shit.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Leg looks swollen, looks like there's avout 10 staples in one of the gashes and 5 in the other. Seriously doubt he'd be cleared to fight if this just happened. What the fuck even causes that? Likes that some rock climbing fall injury type shit.
Click to expand...
Yea, I wish it had the date of when the picture was. Reddit title was just Merab shows off injury again in video. And has the picture. No additional context.

If that's truly current it feels like the fight would be off
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
720
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
Cowboy Kurt Angle
News Sean O’Malley to have hip surgery
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
StonedLemur
S
Shay Brennan
Merab vs Sean breakdown
Replies
5
Views
599
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
5K
wrb
W
biscuitsbrah
Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,020
Messages
56,753,102
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top