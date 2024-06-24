  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Merab just became a Combat Sambo Champion

a minute of highlights and like one punch landed alright? ground and pound on the arms? I remember when sambo used to be brutal
 
Good fi him fam Merab always showin di yute how to run di game mans got di A-Town hustle u already know 💯 dem Dirty South mandem don't play
 
FreedomCricket said:
Soo... combat Sambo is like hard sparring?
The clips I've seen from Russia or Eastern Europe do not have the headgear or the shinguards. Without those things, though, I imagine the UFC would've said no to letting Merab participate.
 
