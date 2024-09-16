Merab is two wins away from tying Khabib’s win streak and dominating just as much

AldoStillGoat
It’s actually ridiculous how easy Merab is making it look.
He’s absolutely demolishing the division and making things look easy while being physically outsized in some of the fights unlike Khabib.
2 more wins and he ties Khabib’s win streak in the UFC.
He should fight Figgy and then Umar. Once he beats both he would be neck and neck with Khabib in the all time rankings.
