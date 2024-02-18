Merab is the next champ

Assuming the UFC gives him a title shot of course. Which is a 0% chance if Sean wins his title fight.

Other than that though, in a non-rigged universe? Merab 100%
 
FvjeNAyWAAA3WH2.jpg:large
 
Seems inevitable. Can't stand the guy though. Hope O'Malley catches him coming in like he did Sterling. His chin is not the best so it could happen.
 
He is a great fighter, but he won this based on Cejudo being old and being significantly slower and having less cardio than before. Of course, than is not Merab's fault. I never consider someone who tries boring, he brings the pace and always tries something. It doesn't need to be KO. Deserved the win.
 
He likely will be at some point, but a lot of fans will be using his fights as pinch breaks.

Guy is super smothering and relentless, but really doesn't finish fights. Dominant, but not the most exciting to watch, outside of appreciation of his cardio and ability to blanket folks.

I actually love his energy and spirit tbh, but his fights are like Groundhog day.
 
Sean has a puncher's chance. But Merab is stylistically the worst fight for him in the division.
Merab's defense is getting better every fight. He can use failed takedowns to cage hug you and eventually inch himself towards more dominant positions to employ his premium LnP style.
 
Assuming the UFC gives him a title shot of course. Which is a 0% chance if Sean wins his title fight.

Other than that though, in a non-rigged universe? Merab 100%
They already tried giving him a title shot against Sterling. He wasn't interested.
 
