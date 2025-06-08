Merab is All Time, but Sean O'Malley Should Have Never Chased that Fight in 2025

Sean had a labral tear that got surgically repaired after their first fight. Frankly he did better at counter wrestling and pretty clearly improved. If this Sean fights the Merab he met the first time, its competitive. This is setting aside the reality that turning down UFC title shots causes trouble with the brass, and nobody is more petty than Dana.



The reality is Merab is still getting better. His striking improved and we never see him pull off submissions. Its rare fighters improve meaningfully this late in their career, but this is a special dude.



Sean is a solidly top 5 bantamweight and he's generally in thrilling fights. He's going to be around the top of the division for a long time and wouldn't surprise me if he's champion again down the road.



Merab will retire as an all-time great for the division. He's just something else.