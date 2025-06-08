Merab is All Time, but Sean O'Malley Should Have Never Chased that Fight in 2025

Siver!
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2024
- Messages
- 3,461
- Reaction score
- 9,504
Merab DESTROYS Sean, but what were O'Malley's team thinking?!
Dude, wait until he's 36-37, win some entertaining fights in the mean time, then level the scores and then beat him in the rubber, Sean would be considered a legit GOAT contender.
They just eliminated him from that conversation for life.
Sean will NEVER be a GOAT contender now.
Merab will be though!
A gift.
Dude, wait until he's 36-37, win some entertaining fights in the mean time, then level the scores and then beat him in the rubber, Sean would be considered a legit GOAT contender.
They just eliminated him from that conversation for life.
Sean will NEVER be a GOAT contender now.
Merab will be though!
A gift.