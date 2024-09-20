Media Merab in new skit with his "son" Sean O"Malley

I love it because its always the insecure dudes who start this kinda stuff and then they end up the ones who are all caught up in their emotions and acting like they have to prove something lol

Merab is genuinely having a good time with this stuff and Im sure is enjoying his life, sean on the other hand I bet has this kinda stuff running through his head 24/7 thinking about how he can clap back at merab.

I find it hilarious that sean and tim wanted to play the mind games and it was sean who ended up all wrapped up in them to the point he was thrown off by Merab's light hearted demeanor. Even the opening stuff with Merab and Tim I feel like effected sean way more than merab.
 
Merab is doing O’Malley a favor by claiming him as a son. I know for certain, no Sherbro would claim a colored hair manlet as their offspring.
 
You are spot on
 
