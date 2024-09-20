I love it because its always the insecure dudes who start this kinda stuff and then they end up the ones who are all caught up in their emotions and acting like they have to prove something lolMerab is genuinely having a good time with this stuff and Im sure is enjoying his life, sean on the other hand I bet has this kinda stuff running through his head 24/7 thinking about how he can clap back at merab.I find it hilarious that sean and tim wanted to play the mind games and it was sean who ended up all wrapped up in them to the point he was thrown off by Merab's light hearted demeanor. Even the opening stuff with Merab and Tim I feel like effected sean way more than merab.