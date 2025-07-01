Merab: I can't spar with Ilia anymore. He hits too hard!

Have Merab fight Volk or something. At least he'll lose by decision instead of getting vaporized in the first round.
 
They're both georgian and I'm sure Merab is fluffing him up a bit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Ilia hits much harder than any version of Conor? 145/155?
Replies
4
Views
137
NextGen
N
TheUltraCasual
Fighter with the most realistic route to GOAT status?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
865
theincognito
theincognito
Kaiokenrye24
Does the UFC need Ilia to beat Islam
Replies
9
Views
410
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
spinitch
S
R
Don't buy the "can't make weight" Ilia thing. Again: he is smart.
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
Mynameisjeff
Mynameisjeff

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,053
Messages
57,507,121
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top