Merab: I can't spar with Ilia anymore. He hits too hard!

Nah, just wish Ilia would KO Merab in the octagon so we don’t have to watch him dry hump another man for 25 minutes.Sounds like a shit training partner if he can't even lighten up sparring little guys.
How big is Merab's head? Damn
He needs to go spar Sean StricklandSounds like a shit training partner if he can't even lighten up sparring little guys.
Strickland apparently ONLY throws hard in sparring, then it's teeps and jabs in real fights.He needs to go spar Sean Strickland
He got a finish in his last fight.Nah, just wish Ilia would KO Merab in the octagon so we don’t have to watch him dry hump another man for 25 minutes.
The better to test the Manlet withStrickland apparently ONLY throws hard in sparring, then it's teeps and jabs in real fights.
According to Gilvert Burns he saw him knock out 3 people in sparring. Sounds like a bad partner for sure.Sounds like a shit training partner if he can't even lighten up sparring little guys.