Merab Has Staph

svmr_db said:
Where does that image even originate? It's fake until proven otherwise. People have plenty of incentive to post an image like that claiming he has staph to help swing the betting odds.
It's real

Here is the article.
www.mmamania.com

UFC fans panic as stitched-up Merab resurfaces with gruesome, Staph-like wound ahead of Sean O’Malley fight

UFC 306 at The Sphere gets a new wrinkle courtesy of Merab Dvalishvili, who was spotted with a gruesome, Staph-like infection ahead of his Sean O’Malley fight on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
