Merab gets into spat with UFC Paris fans

At this point I'm sure fans are just trolling Merab.
 
Looks like some idiot maybe spat at them, and that guy rightfully slapped them for it.

No problem.
 
That little gnome is always getting into shit somehow.
 
flowoftruth said:
What world are you living in ?
Click to expand...

In a world where I can say Fuck Jesus and fuck Christianity theocracy and not worry about being burned alive for saying that.
 
Last edited:
checktheknuckles said:
He right though. US all about that democracy but its really a republic. And on top of that its all corrupt as fuck.
Click to expand...

Oh yeah a dude who gets hit in the head for a living is right about advocating for christian theocracy over democracy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Sean's path to GOATness - Merab, Umar, Topuria
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
TerraRayzing
Am I crazy to think that Sean will make quick work of Merab?
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
4K
wrb
W
biscuitsbrah
Things to consider about Merab/O’Malley
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
Shay Brennan
Merab vs Sean breakdown
Replies
5
Views
476
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
AldoStillGoat
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,342
Messages
56,255,197
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top