Merab gets into confrontation with the crowd, again.

This time at UFC Paris. I do agree that fans in sports sometimes act like retards, and deserves to get punched in the mouth. But this happens in all sports, like in soccer when they to freekicks and kicks from the side of the goal (dont know the name of this in english), I know they hear crazy stuff from haters in the crowd.
I don't like these people, but is it part of being a professional to ignore it?

 
Merab doesn’t give a fuck about the fans, if he did he would cater his style for the spectator more.
 
lol Merab's fault for not being someone the fans should be afraid of

"I called his mother a whore and he laid on me for 25 minutes!"

"damn, don't fuck with that guy!"
 
Yeah, people can really suck. But getting triggered every time is just making it more likely it's going to catch on in the ether and people are going to make it a thing where they're actively going to target him every time if he's unlucky.
 
It's that overcompensating manlet aggression
 
The guy needs thicker skin. Why would he allow things like this to bother him. He’s a UFC champ but can’t just ignore assholes? Sounds like a character defect. And it could land him in trouble at some point.
 
