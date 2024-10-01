Merab gets into confrontation with the crowd, again.

stronghulk
This time at UFC Paris. I do agree that fans in sports sometimes act like retards, and deserves to get punched in the mouth. But this happens in all sports, like in soccer when they to freekicks and kicks from the side of the goal (dont know the name of this in english), I know they hear crazy stuff from haters in the crowd.
I don't like these people, but is it part of being a professional to ignore it?
