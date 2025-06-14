Merab Dvalishvili Wants Cory Sandhagen Next: “He Deserves It the Most”

AMAZINGUFC
“Cory Sandhagen is the best deserving guy in this division right now. He was always fighting the best of the best, he’s a company guy, very respectful, hardworking, super talented. I think he deserves it the most. If UFC wants, I’m happy. I want to be busy. I want two more title defenses. I’m just going on a two-week vacation—one week in my country Georgia, with Nina Nina Drama and some friends, seeing cool parts of Georgia, enjoying good food, traveling. Then a week after, I’m going to Asia. After that, I’m coming straight back to support Ilia, and I’m ready whenever UFC wants me. I will fight, no problem.”