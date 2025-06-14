Merab Dvalishvili Wants Cory Sandhagen Next: “He Deserves It the Most”

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
2,053
Reaction score
2,105
“Cory Sandhagen is the best deserving guy in this division right now. He was always fighting the best of the best, he’s a company guy, very respectful, hardworking, super talented. I think he deserves it the most. If UFC wants, I’m happy. I want to be busy. I want two more title defenses. I’m just going on a two-week vacation—one week in my country Georgia, with Nina Nina Drama and some friends, seeing cool parts of Georgia, enjoying good food, traveling. Then a week after, I’m going to Asia. After that, I’m coming straight back to support Ilia, and I’m ready whenever UFC wants me. I will fight, no problem.”

1749863256305.jpeg


 
The champion has spoken, UFC, listen and make it happen.

That's the fight to make, Sandhagen deserves the shot.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
So who did you have in mind?
Click to expand...
Yan rematch is the far better choice. Has a longer win streak, beat the same guys first, and is stylistically more interesting than someone who’s weakness is literally wrestling and a strong top game

But overall the truth is it should be Pantoja if he wins later this month. There’s no point sticking to FLW if he does and he’s an instant new contender to throw at Merab while Yan/Cory/Umar/Sean should do some of the next fights. Would also make a new #1 P4P if Pantoja did win.
 
markg171 said:
Yan rematch is the far better choice. Has a longer win streak, beat the same guys first, and is stylistically more interesting than someone who’s weakness is literally wrestling and a strong top game

But overall the truth is it should be Pantoja if he wins later this month. There’s no point sticking to FLW if he does and he’s an instant new contender to throw at Merab while Yan/Cory/Umar/Sean should do some of the next fights. Would also make a new #1 P4P if Pantoja did win.
Click to expand...
No, it's not!
Yan is definitely a stylistic matchup, as he has already fought and been defeated, and in no way should he take precedence over a new fight.

You're doing mmath there,

Sandhagen has wrestling, defensive and offensive, so much so that he made it very difficult for Unar. He moves differently, attacks differently and has good stamina.
This will create different opportunities in the fight.

That said, the division is clean, it's his turn.
 
markg171 said:
Yan rematch is the far better choice. Has a longer win streak, beat the same guys first, and is stylistically more interesting than someone who’s weakness is literally wrestling and a strong top game

But overall the truth is it should be Pantoja if he wins later this month. There’s no point sticking to FLW if he does and he’s an instant new contender to throw at Merab while Yan/Cory/Umar/Sean should do some of the next fights. Would also make a new #1 P4P if Pantoja did win.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's funny how sandhagen 0-1 vs Figgy 0-1 is now consider a title eliminator.
Yan's obviously done more but they're making him fight down outside the top ten. So the UFC cleared the path to give Merab his ez Cory win.
And I do love the Pantoja fight too.
But whatever as long as these champion keep being active I respect it.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
No, it's not!
Yan is definitely a stylistic matchup, as he has already fought and been defeated, and in no way should he take precedence over a new fight.

You're doing mmath there,

Sandhagen has wrestling, defensive and offensive, so much so that he made it very difficult for Unar. He moves differently, attacks differently and has good stamina.
This will create different opportunities in the fight.

That said, the division is clean, it's his turn.
Click to expand...
Yan proved he can repeatedly get back to his feet and force Merab to set a UFC record of TDs to beat him because he can’t keep him down.

I have zero doubt Merab can take and keep down Cory on his way to a decision or finish.

Cory shouldn’t be getting a title shot. People just want a new face, not because he at all warrants it right now.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
Yeah it's funny how sandhagen 0-1 vs Figgy 0-1 is now consider a title eliminator.
Yan's obviously done more but they're making him fight down outside the top ten. So the UFC cleared the path to give Merab his ez Cory win.
And I do love the Pantoja fight too.
But whatever as long as these champion keep being active I respect it.
Click to expand...

Merab/Pantoja
Yan/Umar
Sean/Cory
 
Sure , why not. But I can see a Champ / Champ fight vs Pantoja coming up , both have cleared out the top contenders.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili Eyes Quick Turnaround,Title Defense vs. Sandhagen After UFC 316
Replies
13
Views
411
Rampage_Jackson
R
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin
svmr_db
Media Alexandre Pantoja wants shot at double champ status vs Merab Dvalishvili
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Tweak896
Tweak896
Kowboy On Sherdog
Cory Sandhagen Expects Title Shot With Statement Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo
2
Replies
32
Views
892
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Aljamain Sterling: Merab Dvalishvili Will Have No Issues Grappling Umar Nurmagomedov
Replies
11
Views
827
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,700
Messages
57,420,035
Members
175,700
Latest member
ndresssi

Share this page

Back
Top