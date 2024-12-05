Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Who wins?

  • Merab Dvalishvili

    Votes: 9 36.0%

  • Umar Nurmagomedov

    Votes: 16 64.0%
  • Total voters
    25
Merab is +150 right now. From reading the forums you would think he was +500 or more.

Should be a great fight. If I can get Merab at +200 or more I'll put a small bet on him.
 
Can Umar’s heart keep up? Can Merab’s chin stand up? Another cardiac submission win for Merab?
 
AmonTobin said:
Can Umar’s heart keep up? Can Merab’s chin stand up? Another cardiac submission win for Merab?
I think this is the deciding factor. Will Umars newly found Abu Dhabi cardio be available in California? It has not been in there in the past in Las Vegas.
 
I am going to lean Umar slightly because we know what Merab needs to do to win. Merab fights play out the exact same way. All Umar has to do is basically avoid being taken down consistently for 3 rounds and I think Umar's standup is better than Merab's.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I think this is the deciding factor. Will Umars newly found Abu Dhabi cardio be available in California? It has not been in there in the past in Las Vegas.
Umar never had bad cardio though, he's always thrown like 10 kicks a second and wrestled hard, dagestanis in general have good cardio due to their heavy wrestling training from early in life.
 
Merab gonna try to carry and kiss Umar.

Nurmawhateverthefuk Clan ain't gonna be happy.

Hopefully a fierce scrap with a striking shoot-out -- not a lay and pray stalemate, where the Ref is giving warnings for the fighters to get busy.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Umar never had bad cardio though, he's always thrown like 10 kicks a second and wrestled hard, dagestanis in general have good cardio due to their heavy wrestling training from early in life.
He is known for his sus cardio, but luckily things improved dramatically for his last bout.
 
