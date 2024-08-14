Media Merab Dvalishvili: Umar Got "Gift From UFC" - Says Figgy DESERVES Title Shot More

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,180
Reaction score
6,230
Starting to sense Merab might be trying to pre-duck Umar..

Who actually deserves it?

 
Last edited:
I agree Figgy does desevere it more. He was already at the tip top of his previous division, former challenger, changes weight and wins 3 in a row. It should absolutely be figgy next.

Umar has a monster win over sandhagen though. Figgy gets to claim to be the first to Knock Chito down. BIG feat considering the names chito has fought.
 
merab needs to worry about his title fight.

he can start trying to duck umar after the fight whether he wins or loses.

if umar comes to the fight and wears merab wig (that merab ripped of khabib), i bet merab will be shook and lose.
 
Figgy has done great since moving up but none of his wins stack up against Umars win over Sandhagen and I also just think Umar puts up a better fight against the winner of O'Malley-Merab

Umar is next.
 
Based on how much Merab is thinking about Umar, I wouldn't be surprised if O'Malley beats him.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
merab needs to worry about his title fight.

he can start trying to duck umar after the fight whether he wins or loses.

if umar comes to the fight and wears merab wig (that merab ripped of khabib), i bet merab will be shook and lose.
Click to expand...
Ur retarded if u really think merab ripped the hat form khabib. Like, very retarded
 
Fig and Umar both deserve, it's almost like a rightful challenger got skipped and log jammed the division................
 
tritestill said:
Fig and Umar both deserve, it's almost like a rightful challenger got skipped and log jammed the division................
Click to expand...
I'm so tired of the UFC's matchmaking bullshit.
 
Umar vs figgy would be foty candidate. Merab is boring as shit. I hope sean knocks him out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
1K
Killer Kadoogan
Killer Kadoogan
V
Give Umar Nurmagomedov an immediate title shot against Merab
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Crasheer
Crasheer
Phisher
Media Aljo says that Merab sparred the equivalent of 7 rounds the day of the Cejudo fight
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Vulve
Vulve
Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili Wants to Take Sean O'Malley’s Belt, Jacket in Future Title Bout
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
josh345
josh345
Substance Abuse
Media Petr Yan: "Chito Got Title Shot Because O'Malley Doesn't Believe He Can Beat Other Contenders."
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
3K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,006
Messages
56,023,348
Members
175,035
Latest member
username123anon

Share this page

Back
Top