Media Merab Dvalishvili stopped by UFC Security from going to the PI the same time as Umar

Umar v. Kape vibe -- same playbook of threatening Epic Cage Beatdown to build up the fight -- and neither showed up for that level of violence.

Merab v. O'Malley given the big stage UFC Noche $20 mil production -- both failed to show up for the Epic Cage Beatdown.

Now Merab v. Umar -- talking shit that it's personal, gonna smesh, blah blah blah...

I remain skeptical.
 
Ever since Umar became the next contender, Merab has been acting strangely lol.
 
little guys being insecure. nothing new to see.
 
UFC is obviously playing favourites here. They want Umar to win so bad, and they don't seem to like Merab at all. Alot of you guys have turned on Merab as well. For what?

Will be hilarious when he wins.
 
He is ducking umar again. made up story about the security.
 
13Seconds said:
Alot of you guys have turned on Merab as well. For what?
Are we supposed to like it when champions do everything they can to angle & pivot out of fighting the next contender up?

He talked up fights with Figgy, Yan and even an O'Malley rematch for months and tried to duck Umar until it was clear he had to fight him next.
 
This, the only thing is that this guy has a belt, but it feels the same, fight will be shit, and they will have to be separated a few times in the build up that still no one cares about.
 
