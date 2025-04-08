Media Merab Dvalishvili: Islam Makhachev should fight "top contender" Ilia Topuria

Not sure if Topuria is the top contender.

But, he’s right. Team Eagle loves it when shit goes their way. So Merab fought Nurmagomedov. Because Nurmagomedov had so many ranked wins, right? That’s sarcasm, btw.

The same for Islam.. Wasn’t it one top 5, before he got his TS?

What’s good for the goose..

Team Eagle are massive, arrogant, entitled, hypocrites.
 
Bruh Umar was coming off beating the #2 guy in the weight class in Sandhagen. If there's anything to criticize it's Umar getting that fight in the first place. But getting that win absolutely cemented a title shot with no controversy.

Islam had multiple fights with ranked opponents fall apart which is why the Hooker & Green fights even happened, and Oliveira had already beaten Poirier, Chandler & Gaethje so it made sense that Islam was next up.

Makhachev vs Topuria is definitely badass fight but Ilia doesn't even have a single ranked win in the division, it's hard to say he has come anywhere close to earning a title shot at this point.
 
So the Georgia guy thinks the Georgia guy should get a shot.

But the Dagestani guy wanted the Georgia guy to fight the dagestani guy and give him a shot.

And this makes someone a hypocrite for reasons I am supposed to give a shit about...
does that get me just about caught up?
 
If Islam fought Arman, this would be more pronounced. Ilia went up after one title defenses. Leaves too much room for argument, but he finished Max Holloway of all people, so most deserving is Arman, but Ilia should get the shot if he doesn't. Islam doesn't want to hear fans discredit his win. Guy fought Volk twice and gets discredited, which is ridiculous. Can see why Islam is like naw, price something, but all of us know Islam holding his cards for the WA title fight, Islam might still fight Ilia.
 
Islam needs to fight some top contenders at LW. His 4 defenses so far are Poirer, Volk, Volk and Moicano. Not exactly the best row of top LWs. Granted, two of those weren't his fault since guys pulled out. With that said, I would like to see him focus on actual top LWs, which is NOT Topuira.

Arman, Gaethje and Olivera.
 
While I admire Ilia not holding the belt hostage and I think there's a lot of good fights for him at 155lbs, but he hasn't done a damn thing at 155lbs yet. Gaethje and Oliveira have put in the work over the years, give them the fights. Let Islam get upset or run his streak longer.

Ilia doesn't sell well enough to act like Conor 2.0, and I doubt the UFC lets a fighter have that much control again once him and Jon are gone. He's young enough, he'll fight for the title sooner or later. A couple warm up KO's would help his case immeasurably.
 
He was fighting the top contender in Arman, who pulled out 24 hours before the fight. Ilya is not the top contender at LW, he just joined and fully untested. Islam already fought #1,#2 contenders, and a P2P #1 guy.
 
Islam did kind of say, " your job as champ is to just fight who the ufc gives you bro" lol, so I can see where merab is coming from. However, Topuria is not a top contender at LW. I understand this ruffles some ilia fans feathers, but he simply isn't.
 
