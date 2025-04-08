Not sure if Topuria is the top contender.
But, he’s right. Team Eagle loves it when shit goes their way. So Merab fought Nurmagomedov. Because Nurmagomedov had so many ranked wins, right? That’s sarcasm, btw.
The same for Islam.. Wasn’t it one top 5, before he got his TS?
What’s good for the goose..
Team Eagle are massive, arrogant, entitled, hypocrites.
