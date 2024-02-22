Merab Dvalishvili is Who Colby Covington Wishes He Was...

I like merab, confidence without trailer park drama. But I'm not sure Colby would want to shrink. Colby probably wishes he was dricus
 
merab has never and will never, as of now, fight anyone close to as good as Usman.
 
lol manlet
 
SkinnyClaw said:
Did the little guy get a call from Donald Trump after his fight?
<bball1>
Click to expand...

Trump didn't leave during a Merab speech like he did to Colby. Merab got dap from billionaire Zuck, not bankrupt Orange Man. Colby fought Leon like he didn't want to be in his own fight, lol.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
True, except perhaps for the height part.

Colby is a manlet in the eyes of us Sherdoggers, but Merab is extra manlet. But it seems Merab is the type of guy who's secure in himself, including height
Click to expand...

Merab may be small but he's a winner, he isn't picking up and running with a trash human gimmick and he made his hair plugs work unlike Costa and unlike Colby when he needs his. He's on the way.

SakurabasEar said:
I like merab, confidence without trailer park drama. But I'm not sure Colby would want to shrink. Colby probably wishes he was dricus
Click to expand...

See above. Are you projecting? Lol.

Vulve said:
lol manlet
Click to expand...

He may be in stature, like you are mentally. We give you a pass. Give him one. He's accomplished so much more.
 
Turned hardcore content creator after not getting a title shot.
 
