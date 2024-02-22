Merab Dvalishvili is Who Colby Covington Wishes He Was...

Substance Abuse
Keyboard Warrior Deluxe
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 151,180
- Reaction score
- 174,878
Funny, brimming with natural charisma without a gimmick and a winner...
Did the little guy get a call from Donald Trump after his fight?
Yan and Aldo have significantly better resumes than Usman.merab has never and will never, as of now, fight anyone close to as good as Usman.
True, except perhaps for the height part.
Colby is a manlet in the eyes of us Sherdoggers, but Merab is extra manlet. But it seems Merab is the type of guy who's secure in himself, including height
I like merab, confidence without trailer park drama. But I'm not sure Colby would want to shrink. Colby probably wishes he was dricus
lol manlet