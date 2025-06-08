Media Merab Dvalishvili Explains More 'Open' Approach in Sean O’Malley Rematch

Cheers to another 20 years
USATSI_25225019_168416100_lowres-scaled.jpg

The first time Merab Dvalishvili faced Sean O’Malley, the primary goal was to walk away with bantamweight gold.

While he admittedly played it a little more safe in what was nonetheless a dominant unanimous decision triumph at UFC 306, “The Machine” decided to get a little more aggressive in their rematch. The end result was a third-round submission victory in the UFC 316 headliner on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.


“First time, I said, this one I was fighting for the belt. I wanted to win this. I know I was winning, and I don’t risk it too much,” Dvalishvili said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “I wanted to just grab it one time. I just wanted to win one time. Now, I risk — not risk — but I play more open. I wanted to win the first time, especially against a dangerous opponent like Sean O’Malley.”

O’Malley made his own improvements, including surgery for an injured hip that plagued him in their first meeting as well as a number of lifestyle changes. While “Suga” did appear to be more aggressive with his striking, his takedown defense only held up for so long. By Round 3, Dvalishvili was having his way, and he secured victory with a modified north-south choke at the 4:42 mark of the frame. O’Malley had no choice but to tip his proverbial cap to his opponent in the aftermath.

“I didn’t feel like it was going to go like that, unfortunately it did,” O’Malley said in his post-fight interview. “Merab’s a motherf—-ker. I just wanted to stick around and thank everybody that came out and supported us. If it wasn’t for you guys, this s—t wouldn’t be possible. I feel super, super grateful right now that I get to do this.”

“I have a two-week[-old] at home, a four-year-old at home, and a perfect wife, so I’m excited to go home and spend time with them, but Merab’s a motherf—ker.”

Dvalishvili now owns a 13-bout winning streak, tied for the fourth-longest in UFC history. The Georgian already appears to have a contender in waiting, as Cory Sandhagen was in attendance at UFC 316 on Saturday. It’s a matchup that Dvalishvili welcomes with open arms.

“Top of my head, he’s the best, deserving guy in this division right now,” Dvalishvili said. “Especially he was fighting always the best of the best. He’s a company guy, a very respectful guy, hard worker guy, super talented, super good, and I think he deserves the most. And if the UFC wants, I’m happy. I want to be busy.”

He may be better than Sean at preventing some takedowns, but against Merab, that's like being able to hold your breath a little longer than someone else while you're both in the Mariana Trench.

He should be able to fend submissions off a bit better, which should buy him more time for a Hail Mary. His puncher's chance isn't as based in precision and length, but could come from a lot more various tools and angles.

It's kind of shitting on Yan, who I think deserves it more, but yeah, I'm kinda more excited to see this happen. Plus, Yan is already scheduled, and Merab likely come out of a Sandhagen win cleaner than a Yan one, so maybe Merab gets both those defenses in little time.
 
I would have thought being more aggressive especially striking would favor O'Malley to find a fight changing counter. Turns out it got Merab the second finish in his career. He should go for them more often.
 
Tibbles said:
Yeah I'm struggling to get excited for this fight. Merab's style is extremely effective, can't see anyone beating him for a while.
Click to expand...

One upside compared to the O'malley fights is that Sandhagen will be better at creating fun scrambles, I think. I can see this fight having a lot of that and Merab continuously ending up on top time after time.

O'malley had a puncher's chance and knees. Sandhagen has knees and kicks, perhaps.

Honestly kinda want to see him and Umar run it back again, that feels like the most competitive fight out there right now.
 
Sandhagen loses all the same, but he's dynamic and if anyone can throw out bullshit to get a stop it's him. Merab has mentally dominated sean IMO sean was getting lit up and rocked on the feet before getting destroyed in the wrestling.
 
He emulated Sean's approach to relationships and found success with this open approach. Kudos.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Sandhagen loses all the same, but he's dynamic and if anyone can throw out bullshit to get a stop it's him. Merab has mentally dominated sean IMO sean was getting lit up and rocked on the feet before getting destroyed in the wrestling.
Click to expand...

This right here.

Sean is a front runner and I don't say this to cast aspersions on him - his style of fighting is not well suited to counter wrestling a cardio machine. It is easy to see how Merab demoralizing fighters and I thought Sean and Yan both clearly showed it in their appearance.

Merab has won 13 in a row which is absolutely ridiculous for the lower weight divisions. He's in the all-time bracket now and looking to cement himself as #1.

Sandhagen makes sense, saying he will be an underdog is pointless, everyone bantam in the world is an underdog to Merab right now... what we get is a fresh and interesting matchup. Yan got absolutely torched and it makes sense he's fighting to get back to the belt.

This will be a really fun fight.
 
rjmbrd said:
This right here.

Sean is a front runner and I don't say this to cast aspersions on him - his style of fighting is now well suited to counter wrestling a cardio machine. It is easy to see how Merab demoralizing fighters and I thought Sean and Yan both clearly showed it in their appearance.

Merab has won 13 in a row which is absolutely ridiculous for the lower weight divisions. He's in the all-time bracket now and looking to cement himself as #1.

Sandhagen makes sense, saying he will be an underdog is pointless, everyone bantam in the world is an underdog to Merab right now... what we get is a fresh and interesting matchup. Yan got absolutely torched and it makes sense he's fighting to get back to the belt.

This will be a really fun fight.
Umar vs Yan probably makes sense for the next title fight, after sandhagen. book that fight this fall aswell
 
RockyLockridge said:
Umar vs Yan probably makes sense for the next title fight, after sandhagen. book that fight this fall aswell
Absolutely.

IMO I would like to see Umar fight before an automatic second title shot. His activity and strength of schedule is really weak overall, he's clearly a contender but I see no reason he's just sitting on the shelf.
 
Merab should move up to Featherweight --

he needs more difficult challenges.
 
