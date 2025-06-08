He may be better than Sean at preventing some takedowns, but against Merab, that's like being able to hold your breath a little longer than someone else while you're both in the Mariana Trench.



He should be able to fend submissions off a bit better, which should buy him more time for a Hail Mary. His puncher's chance isn't as based in precision and length, but could come from a lot more various tools and angles.



It's kind of shitting on Yan, who I think deserves it more, but yeah, I'm kinda more excited to see this happen. Plus, Yan is already scheduled, and Merab likely come out of a Sandhagen win cleaner than a Yan one, so maybe Merab gets both those defenses in little time.