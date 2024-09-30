Media Merab Dvalishvili celebrated by fans in return to Georgia

Holy shit they gave him 360k? I haven't been to Georgia but looks like the people are living fairly modestly there... maybe government shouldn't be handing out the tax payers money to athletes already making bank lmao

Sure he'll donate that shit but still
 
usernamee said:
He could've taken it and bought a Ferrari, but instead he's donating it.
I do agree that the government shouldn't be shelling out other people's money though.
 
Amazing that a country of 4 million people currently has two UFC champions
 
Merab seems like a sweetheart through and through, and very loyal, sometimes to a fault in my opinion. The only knock on him is that he has to stop letting randos get in his head or provoke him. One day it might cost him a lot, may that day never come.
 
The Siege said:
Yeah he's a fireball but that's not always a good thing sir,
 
Anyways war Merab. Only leaking cunts hate on that dude. Seems like a top dude.
 
The Siege said:
63f441f0-4dbf-478a-8953-48c7c847c554_text.gif
 
StonedLemur said:
Merab seems like he has a big heart, and he's a little goofball...I can't hate em.
Well at least we tried! First Belal and now this.
Where will it end?
Imagine how it will be when he comes back to his home country Georgia
instead of U.S.A Georgia!
 
Last edited:
The Siege said:
ESPECIALLY in the US where everyone and their momma has something on them. My default stance in public is to get myself out of situations and desecalate.
I would like to say Im as well adjusted as you are but I think that fire dies hard in me lol.
I always try to deescalate first though.
I'd say I'm 80% de-escalation and 20% get the fuck outta my face.

20-25 years ago those numbers were probably reversed lol.
 
