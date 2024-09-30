He could've taken it and bought a Ferrari, but instead he's donating it.Holy shit they gave him 360k? I haven't been to Georgia but looks like the people are living fairly modestly there... maybe government shouldn't be handing out the tax payers money to athletes already making bank lmao
Sure he'll donate that shit but still
I do agree that the government shouldn't be shelling out other people's money though.
word.Merab seems like a sweetheart through and through, and very loyal, sometimes to a fault in my opinion. The only knock on him is that he has to stop letting randos get in his head or provoke him. One day it might cost him a lot, may that day never come.
…and dominate judo.Amazing that a country of 4 million people currently has two UFC champions
ESPECIALLY in the US where everyone and their momma has something on them. My default stance in public is to get myself out of situations and desecalate.Yeah he's a fireball but that's not always a good thing sir,
Well at least we tried! First Belal and now this.Merab seems like he has a big heart, and he's a little goofball...I can't hate em.
LmaoWell at least we tried! First Belal and now this.
Where will it end?
Imagine how it will be when he comes back to his home country Georgia
instead of U.S.A Georgia!
I would like to say Im as well adjusted as you are but I think that fire dies hard in me lol.ESPECIALLY in the US where everyone and their momma has something on them. My default stance in public is to get myself out of situations and desecalate.