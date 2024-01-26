He did earn a lot of hate with his wall stalling in Jose Aldo's last fight but then he earned the respect back by completely outclassing Petr YanNever understood the merab hate
He’s kinda borring but he does do everything rightNever understood the merab hate
100%I hope merab puts a career ending beating on Henry biggest douchenozzle in the history of the sport.
Lmao, now that's entertainment, Merab could be a comedian. 100× more personality and charisma than Sean the cuck as well without even trying.
I'm not at all in the camp of people who don't like him I am always impressed by his performances. But I'll admit he's not a fan friendly fighter I hope he becomes champ tho he deserves itIn a punching sense, yes, but the dude does put on a pressure + pace that few can stand up to.
I’m not at all in the camp of people who don’t like him I am always impressed by his performances. But I’ll admit he’s not a fan friendly fighter I hope he becomes champ tho he deserves it