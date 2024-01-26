Media Merab Dvalishvili breaks down the state of the bantamweight division

IronGolem007 said:
In a punching sense, yes, but the dude does put on a pressure + pace that few can stand up to.
I’m not at all in the camp of people who don’t like him I am always impressed by his performances. But I’ll admit he’s not a fan friendly fighter I hope he becomes champ tho he deserves it
 
RockyLockridge said:
I’m not at all in the camp of people who don’t like him I am always impressed by his performances. But I’ll admit he’s not a fan friendly fighter I hope he becomes champ tho he deserves it
As an ex-boxer, I favor KOs and such.

However, as a pressure-fighter, one of the things that I tried to do was put on a pace and pressure that others couldn't keep up with.

Even though Merab might not have the best KO percentage, that dude puts out a pace and pressure that few can match up to.

Weaponizing pace I put on the same level as KO ability. You break your opponent, one way or the other.
 
