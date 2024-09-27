Rumored Merab Dvalishvili ACCEPTS Rematch Vs O'Malley - UFC 309 - Nov 16th

RockyLockridge said:
I cant tell if thats sarcasm or not.... unfortunately

Like they did TJ vs Garbrandt 2 under almost the exact same circumstances
They would have a pointless rematch, though in this situation I'm not sure why they would.

They're obviously very pro Umar even if they like O'Malley a lot also. I could see them doing this to skip over Figgy, but Umar?
 
If O’Malley is taking time off for surgery or to heal. There’s no way he’s fighting in November.

The title is fucked. Smarten up with that. It makes it sound like an official acceptance of an official fight offer.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
If O’Malley is taking time off for surgery or to heal. There’s no way he’s fighting in November.

The title is fucked. Smarten up with that. It makes it sound like an official acceptance of an official fight offer.
I'd say it's a fair title as O'malley called for a rematch himself few days ago and Merab accepted it calling him out on his official account for that date hence the "rumor" tag.
 
No?
What the fuck has O’Malley done to warrant, let alone EARN a rematch?

Cool I’ll remember that the next time I get dominated for the entire fight. I’ll just cry on social media, say I won and then people will offer me a rematch.

And change your title, this makes it look like an official bout agreement
 
Lol anything he can do to dodge that Umar match
 
Merab is just stirring the pot. I'm sure he'd love the rematch. If I were champ I'd like to get on that card for the PPV bonus.

But it's not likely to happen at all let alone in November.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I cant tell if thats sarcasm or not.... unfortunately

Like they did TJ vs Garbrandt 2 under almost the exact same circumstances
How did they ruin it?

Garbrandt got KTFO again, it was a great fight.
 
Black9 said:
You guys into this?
Ducking Umar?

giphy.webp
 
