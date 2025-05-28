Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 109,188
- Reaction score
- 197,916
Dvalishvili is scheduled to defend his bantamweight title in a rematch against Sean O'Malley in the main event at UFC 316 on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. “The Machine” revealed a nasty injury to his right pinky toe just two weeks away from his title defense against O’Malley. Dvalishvili appeared to have broken his toe, allegedly from landing a head kick on his training partner.
While Syndicate MMA leader John Wood also believes Dvalishvili’s toe is broken, he not bothered. According to Wood, breaking a toe is nothing compared to some of the extremes Dvalishvili pushes himself to during his fights. Wood is confident that his fighter will show up on fight night.
"I'm sure he broke his toe... That's nothing compared to some of the things we've had going into a lot of the fights... He's going to show up and do his job no matter what,” Wood told Submission Radio.
Dvalishvili won his title with a dominant decision win over “Suga” at UFC 306 last year. He then defended it by handing Umar Nurmagomedov his first ever loss at UFC 311 earlier this year. Known for his insane cardio and pressure, the Georgian is a massive -350 favorite going into the rematch against O’Malley, who hasn’t fought since their initial encounter.
READ HERE
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh