Media Merab Dvalishvili’s Coach Believes Rematch Might Be Worse for Umar Nurmagomedov

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
110,918
Reaction score
204,051
77820095007-91-2799072.jpeg

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, Ray Longo, believes the champ will fare even better in a potential rematch against Umar Nurmagomedov.

The then-unbeaten Nurmagomedov was considered the toughest challenge for Dvalishvili, who was initially reluctant to fight him in his first title defense. However, Dvalishvili eventually accepted the booking at UFC 311 this past January. While Nurmagomedov led the dance in the opening round, Dvalishvili took over as the fight progressed to earn a unanimous decision victory.


After Dvalishvili beat Sean O’Malley in a rematch at UFC 316 earlier this month, a rematch between the champ and Nurmagomedov is up for discussion again. Longo believes a rematch will play out exactly the same, if not worse, for Nurmagomedov. Longo notes that Dvalishvili earned a decision victory in his initial title win over O’Malley but finished “Suga” in the rematch. Longo also recalls “The Machine” showboating a little in his fight against Nurmagomedov. Longo claims Dvalishvili is all business now and expects him to perform even better.

Coach: Merab Dvalishvili is ‘All Business’ These Days​



“[The rematch will go] the same way the first fight went. Maybe worse, just like O’Malley,” Longo told Red Corner MMA. “The O’Malley fight, first one [Merab] didn’t finish, second one [he did]. The more comfortable Merab gets, the better he’s gonna get. He already fought Umar, he’s got the confidence now. You gotta remember, even in the Umar fight he played around a little bit. No playing around — it would have been different. He’s getting more serious with that part. You didn’t see in the O’Malley fight no playing around at all. No kissing, no looking away, he’s all business. I believe he will do that to Umar too.”

Cory Sandhagen is widely believed to be next in line for a bantamweight title shot against Dvalishvili. However, Dana White entertained the idea of a rematch against Nurmagomedov at the UFC 316< press conference.

“The rematch with Merab will be even worse for Umar, just like O’Malley”

Dvalishvili’s coach Ray Longo shared his thoughts on a possible rematch between Umar Nurmagomedov and the current bantamweight champion.

Red Corner MMA spoke to Longo in Azerbaijan, where he came to corner… pic.twitter.com/Dn6LzWC1Yb

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 24, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili’s Coach Believes Rematch Might Be Worse for Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, Ray Longo, believes the champ will fare even better in a potential rematch against Umar Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Well I mean, it's his coach, so that's not a shocker he's saying that.

I expect the rematch to be even more competitive though, as Khabib and team are pretty good game planners.

I would imagine Umar has been put through the wrestling ringer since that fight.
 
I can see it.

Merab knows he can break Umar cardio-wise and beat him, and Umar doesn't know if he can beat Merab at all.

Not that Merab needs it, but knowing that's gotta give Merab a lot of confidence.

Umar isn't going to improve his cardio to the point where Merab won't be able to break him again either. He'll be taking another loss back to the bathtub.

Merab bless.
 
Umar broke his hand in the 1st round and still won 2 rounds against Merab.

Interesting rematch for sure.
 
I'm worried Merab is going to Kamaru Usman his career.

We're going to look back at a series of rematches that don't really put his title run itself in the spotlight.

It just seems inevitable that by the time he sort of ages out, and he's already 34, he'll have probably defended against 3 different guys tops.

That never works well for a legacy. Fortunately he's already beaten most of the good 135ers leading up to his title run.
 
Siver! said:
I'm worried Merab is going to Kamaru Usman his career.

We're going to look back at a series of rematches that don't really put his title run itself in the spotlight.

It just seems inevitable that by the time he sort of ages out, and he's already 34, he'll have probably defended against 3 different guys tops.

That never works well for a legacy. Fortunately he's already beaten most of the good 135ers leading up to his title run.
Click to expand...

Fortunately a rematch with Umar and beating him twice has the chance of being awesome for his resume compared to a rematch with Masvidal for example. Umar could very well go on to become one of the greatest ever as he's only 29yo and clearly super fucking good already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin
Black9
Media Merab's HC: "If Merab Beats Umar No QUESTION He's BW GOAT"
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
Subline
Subline
methrogenn
Umar Nurmagomedov is the only answer to Merab
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
Streeter
Streeter
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 311: 1.18 11:30pm ET Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
205
helax
helax
BroRogan
Media UFC 316 Embedded
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,460
Messages
57,473,827
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top