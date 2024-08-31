Media Merab Drinking Tequila/Beer IN Mexico TWO Weeks From O'Malley Fight

i think the pressure of the title fight might be too much for merab

He put it off for hte longest time due to aljo.

Now that he has it in the past month he has tried to street fight tim welch, assaulted a fan during the ppv in melborne, and is casually drinking before hte fight.

it seems like he is breaking to the pressure. we will see fight night how merab shows up.
 
I doubt he's drinking alcohol there. I think he's just fuckin around with Dana, Sean, and the fans. Merab is a machine.
 
Why would he get cut for drinking before a fight?
 
Merab is always in great shape and prepared. Nothing to see here.
 
The cut, then the scissor thing, now this. Dana seemed pissed at how he's promoting the fight.

If he pulls out of the fight or loses i'm almost certain he may never get another title fight. Lol
 
Looks like Fight Promotion to me not partying. Merab looks in great shape and was making a little video for the IG & other interwebs. Don't confuse this with a Bloated, Slurring, Coked out Conor.
 
The only way to enjoy tequila is the traditional Mexican way - out of an unopened bottle with the label facing towards the camera after an edit.

Let's see if Shitdog's finest can crack this difficult case with Google translate. But first, I have a special message for you in Georgian too:

ჩამორჩენილი ხარ, თუ მართლა გგონია, რომ ამ ჭიქაში ტეკილა იყო. პოატანი იხვია
 
46140240.jpg


<EdgyBrah>
 
It's difficult not to like Merab; seems cool AF.

Betting on O'Malley, rooting for Dvalishvili.
 
Where in Mexico is that? Doesnt Topuria drink wine the night before weigh-ins? Nothing to see here.
 
Well it always worked out well for Jon Jones!
 
