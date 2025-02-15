Yeah why doesn't he know Everytime they walk into a cage it's like watching the gods come down from Olympus. How dare he call them ordinary people
and he finished opponents without leg humping like merabJust chasing clout is all. Khabib fought professionally 29 times and whether they were regional fighters or top ranked fighters, they all fell to The Eagle.
Hey! He's a phile little man in the sky don't you knowBecause what GOD is doing on Saturday night is closely monitoring human cockfighting and interfering with the outcomes in favor of the people who were born in the place which silently has conversations with the correct little man in the sky, and not that bullshit ass fake little man in the sky that those other dumbasses believe in.
Geez, this guy wins a close fight vs a broken hand Umar with lame showboating and now thinks he’s an arbiter of MMA truths.
Yeah he proved a lot of people wrong. Umar was a -350 favorite.