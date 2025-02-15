  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Merab Disses Khabib

Yeah why doesn't he know Everytime they walk into a cage it's like watching the gods come down from Olympus. How dare he call them ordinary people
 
Because what GOD is doing on Saturday night is closely monitoring human cockfighting and interfering with the outcomes in favor of the people who were born in the place which silently has conversations with the correct little man in the sky, and not that bullshit ass fake little man in the sky that those other dumbasses believe in.
 
it's not much of a diss, he is just saying khabib never faced someone as good as merab which is true. But merab also never faced someone as good as khabib, petr yan and omalley are primarily strikers. Aldo was past his prime and also fighting at elevation against merab. It goes both ways
 
Because what GOD is doing on Saturday night is closely monitoring human cockfighting and interfering with the outcomes in favor of the people who were born in the place which silently has conversations with the correct little man in the sky, and not that bullshit ass fake little man in the sky that those other dumbasses believe in.
Hey! He's a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile little man in the sky don't you know
 
Geez, this guy wins a close fight vs a broken hand Umar with lame showboating and now thinks he’s an arbiter of MMA truths.
Yeah he proved a lot of people wrong. Umar was a -350 favorite.

I don't doubt at all that there's a bit of a competitive animosity between Dagestan and Georgia. That win clearly meant a lot to Merab (and rightfully so)
 
