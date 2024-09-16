Merab closing in on the TOP 10 Total Strikes Landed (but horrible KO/TKO/KD ratio)

Ozze

Ozze

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 6, 2014
Messages
11,086
Reaction score
5,713
According to UFC stats (so UFC fights only), Merab is now with a total of 2.087 strikes landed (total strikes, not only significant ones).

The top 10 are:
Max - 3.387
GSP - 2.591
RDA - 2.587
Neil Magny - 2.538
Darren Elkins - 2.501
Nate Diaz - 2.487
Frankie Edgar - 2.481
Usman - 2.427
Angela Hill - 2.379
Jessica Andrade - 2.273

So by his next fight he should break the top 10 since he averages 150 strikes per fight and thats counting his 3 rounders.
Considering his 5 rounders, he averages over 200 per fight.

But yet, even with all those strikes, he has only one TKO (Marlon Moraes) and one knockdown (in a loss to Ricky Simon) to his name.
So his average punches to TKO or KD so far is 2.087/1 (2.087 strikes to land a single TKO or KD).

Here's the average for the top 10:

FigherTotal StrikesKnockdownsPunches to KDTKO/KOPunches to TKO/KO
Holloway3.3781130711307
GSP2.59192888234
RDA2.58773704647
Magny2.53821.2696423
Elkins2.50121.2514625
Nate Diaz2.48746224622
Edgar2.48138275496
Usman2.427102434607
Angela Hill2.379379321.190
Andrade2.27373256379


So his finshing power is the worst by far. And it's not like he's getting all these subs too because he only has one to his credit.
That's why his fights really lack any excitement. By the first 2 minutes of round 1 you kind of already see how the whole thing is going to play out.

So, that's it. Don't really have a point, just was curious about his stats so I decide to share.
 
GSP owned the total strike record, at one point. But sig strikes is all MAX.

Speaking of which..

Merab takes the TD record from GSP in his next fight. That’s nothing to sneeze at.

He is special in his day, and age.

His cardio is insane.
 
Total strikes landed is one of those bizarre statistics that sounds impressive, when it really just means you're pillow-fisted.

lol at the official UFC statistics tracking made up bullshit like "takedown accuracy" and "significant strike defence": http://statleaders.ufc.com/
 
I think he's #1 in tender kisses, passing up Penn and Romero.
 
If you want finishes you watch Poatan, or Tom Aspinall, or Charles Oliviera. You dont watch Merab for finishes, you watch him for the greatest display of conditioning and grappling cardio you will ever see. I dont think I have ever seen such relentlessness like the Yan fight.

No one can keep a grappling pace like Merab. Not prime Usman, not Khabib, no one. You go to marvel at a fighter who has turned his body into a grappling machine.
 
The Siege said:
If you want finishes you watch Poatan, or Tom Aspinall, or Charles Oliviera. You dont watch Merab for finishes, you watch him for the greatest display of conditioning and grappling cardio you will ever see. I dont think I have ever seen such relentlessness like the Yan fight.

No one can keep a grappling pace like Merab. Not prime Usman, not Khabib, no one. You go to marvel at a fighter who has turned his body into a grappling machine.
Click to expand...

That indeed is impressive. Break others spirits through sheer pace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,513
Messages
56,202,812
Members
175,107
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top