Merab closing in on the TOP 10 Total Strikes Landed (but horrible KO/TKO/KD ratio)

Figher Total Strikes Knockdowns Punches to KD TKO/KO Punches to TKO/KO Holloway 3.378 11 307 11 307 GSP 2.591 9 288 8 234 RDA 2.587 7 370 4 647 Magny 2.538 2 1.269 6 423 Elkins 2.501 2 1.251 4 625 Nate Diaz 2.487 4 622 4 622 Edgar 2.481 3 827 5 496 Usman 2.427 10 243 4 607 Angela Hill 2.379 3 793 2 1.190 Andrade 2.273 7 325 6 379

According to UFC stats (so UFC fights only), Merab is now with a total of 2.087 strikes landed (total strikes, not only significant ones).The top 10 are:Max - 3.387GSP - 2.591RDA - 2.587Neil Magny - 2.538Darren Elkins - 2.501Nate Diaz - 2.487Frankie Edgar - 2.481Usman - 2.427Angela Hill - 2.379Jessica Andrade - 2.273So by his next fight he should break the top 10 since he averages 150 strikes per fight and thats counting his 3 rounders.Considering his 5 rounders, he averages over 200 per fight.But yet, even with all those strikes, he has only one TKO (Marlon Moraes) and one knockdown (in a loss to Ricky Simon) to his name.So his average punches to TKO or KD so far is 2.087/1 (2.087 strikes to land a single TKO or KD).Here's the average for the top 10:So his finshing power is the worst by far. And it's not like he's getting all these subs too because he only has one to his credit.That's why his fights really lack any excitement. By the first 2 minutes of round 1 you kind of already see how the whole thing is going to play out.So, that's it. Don't really have a point, just was curious about his stats so I decide to share.