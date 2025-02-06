PaddyO'malley
#GlobalUnification was key for Prosperity!
Merab just out fi cool vibes an’ maybe scope some gyal but buck up pon road beef instead
Mandem throwin' handz like UFC prelims
Bro seh 'Nah fam mi good’ an’ dip wid quickness him nuh sign up fi dat
Still, mi rate di composure, man jus keep it movin’ like is nuttin’ prolly remind him of di wild ATL nights
