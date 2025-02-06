  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Merab Catch di Scrap Happen but Dash Weh di Traction (No Smoke, Just Camera Work) 🎥🏃‍♂️💨🦆🦆

Who wins di Fatal 4 Way Match?

  • Merab

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Black an' Red Shorts

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Di yute wearin' Pants

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • O'Malley

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Merab just out fi cool vibes an’ maybe scope some gyal but buck up pon road beef instead

Mandem throwin' handz like UFC prelims👀👊🎥

Bro seh 'Nah fam mi good’ an’ dip wid quickness 🚶‍♂️💨 him nuh sign up fi dat



Still, mi rate di composure, man jus keep it movin’ like is nuttin’ prolly remind him of di wild ATL nights 🦅😂
 
Thank you many much for kind word, my #UFCFriend ! Learning Canadan language it was been quite the rewards! Hopefully soon shortly Our Brothers and Sisters of the Great North, they was become joining in the US as #Area51 😍

happynk.png

God Bless!
 
godzilla-had-a-stroke-reading-this.png
 
Miself mi see dis todeh an save it too. But here yuh save mi di sweat ah making a thread. Mi tink Merab cud ave mopped di floa wid dem but much coola fi let dem slug it out.
 
