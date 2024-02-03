Spoiler: Soundtrack

Gare de LyonAn attacker has injured three people in a stabbing frenzy at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris early this morning, police said.Police detained the man after the incident at around 8am local time, in another nerve-rattling security incident in the Olympic host city before the Summer Games open in six months. One of the people injured is in a serious condition and two more were more lightly hurt after the attacker used a sharp weapon, police said. The arrested man was allegedly carrying a knife and hammer. Police had no other immediate details. Le Parisien reports that the suspect is a 32-year-old Malian national with an Italian residence permit, according to a police source.Le Figaro said the man, 32, had tried to set fire to his backpack before police arrived. The paper quoted a police source saying he appeared to have 'psychological difficulties'.Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.The Gare de Lyon is one of the busiest railway stations in Paris. It is a hub both for high-speed trains that link the capital to other cities and for commuter trains that serve the suburbs and towns in the Paris region.Abdul Azediis a 35 year old Afghan who threw a strong alkaline liquid on a 31 year old woman that he knows, and her two daughters, three and eight years old, in Clapham on Wednesday. The 'targeted' attack injured nine others, including five police officers. Ezedi is believed to have travelled down from Newcastle on the day of the attack, but detectives are currently unsure what led to the incident.One witness to the attack, bus driver Shannon Christi... told MailOnline: "I ran outside and saw this guy picking a little girl up and throwing her on the floor again and again. I then saw the mum walking down the street shouting ''I can't see, I can't see''."Further CCTV from last night shows the attacker getting into a car as the mother and one of her daughters stand in front of it holding their hands on their faces. He drives the car at the woman and hits her before getting out.He then opens the back door and violently throws the second daughter onto the ground 'like he was in a wrestling ring'. At some point he threw an alkaline substance at the girls and their mother, causing her skin to 'turn black', according to witnesses.One woman, who did not want to be named, said she saw the man lift a child above his head and smash them onto the floor twice.She said that after a few minutes she saw the man open the car door and take a young child out of their seat."He took the child from the seat and lifted him [sic] above his head and smashed him on the floor then he picked him up from the floor and did it again."Another witness described the mother's horrific injuries.'Her lips were completely black,' he told BBC Breakfast. 'Her face look really burnt, like stripped off basically.'Ezedi is on the run and was himself hurt in the attack, as this CCTV image shows."The woman, who is aged 31, and her two daughters - aged eight and three - all remain in hospital. While none of their conditions are life-threatening, the injuries to the woman and younger girl could be life-changing. It may be some time before hospital staff are able to say how serious that might be." The other burn victims have been discharged from hospital.As reported by the BBC, the suspect, Abdul Ezedi, originally hails from Afghanistan and arrived in the UK via a lorry in 2016. Two years later, Ezedi was convicted on charges of sex assault/exposure in the Newcastle Crown Court and received an unpaid work order sentence.In 2020, when Abdul Shokoor Ezedi’s sentence was completed, he was discharged from probationary supervision. Subsequently, between 2021 and 2022, he applied for asylum, which was turned down twice, until he claimed to have converted to Christianity in 2022 and finally received asylum.