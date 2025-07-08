Mentality / Mindset more important than physicality for Delta Force

I came across this video which I found interesting. This guy, Dale Comstock, who claims to be former Delta Force operator, states they could take a person of average physicality and train him up to much higher necessary standards however the mental aspects you are born with. I found it interesting because we had a conversation in the other thread where mental aspects were largely secondary and borderline meaningless in the opinion of some people.

He says it around 3 min mark.
 
This is likely apples and oranges. We are talking about sporting performance not a combat situation. Sorry to break this to you guys but none of us are badasses because we train with weights and mma in an air conditioned controlled environment.

Either way much like a baby learns when to express emotion it is the same way with a sporting endeavor or even in combat. Controlling emotions and not letting them cloud your judgement to blind you of the physical action you are supposed to take to achieve success is part of it of cours le part of it.
 
