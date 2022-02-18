Mental health days

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

Cranky Ass
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
72,869
Reaction score
85,240
Calling in for a mental health day. Even if that's not the reason you give but is the reason.

Yay or Nay?
 
Like anything it depends, but I know several people who have abused it
 
Sonny Qc said:
I don't even think I missed a day of work in the last 5yrs
( that wasn't called for month in advance )

But, I'm that type of guy.
Will show up, even when it's counter productive.
Click to expand...

What type of work do you do Sonny?
 
Smokes said:
Last time I use that as an excuse to not go to work, everyone laughed at me and called me a pussy. My boss told everyone that was the reason I called in and laughed too.
Click to expand...
You don't have to say that's the reason. You can just tell HR privately so your ass is covered. If it was HR laughing at you you'd be working for a pretty shitty company.

My name is said:
I'd instantly start looking for a reason to get rid of that person
Click to expand...
Man that's cold some people suffer from severe anxiety and depression but don't know how to deal with it properly. You'd just ice those people if they felt like they just need a day to themselves, like for real?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
You don't have to say that's the reason. You can just tell HR privately so your ass is covered. If it was HR laughing at you you'd be working for a pretty shitty company.


Man that's cold some people suffer from severe anxiety and depression but don't know how to deal with it properly. You'd just ice those people if they felt like they just need a day to themselves, like for real?
Click to expand...

I think a lot of people feel that way sir, but mainly because that's how we were brought up.
I would feel weird callin in for that reason but if you actually need it, fuck what others think.
 
StonedLemur said:
What type of work do you do Sonny?
Click to expand...
Salesman in the Construction business,
concrete, steel, wood and Co.
Visit some job site, overlook some plan/blueprint and shit.

Fun and well paid.
best job to get with a Civil Engineering degree imo
271707575_289785746466910_4779873761926805133_n.jpg

megahopital-montage.jpg

chantier-chu-laval.jpg
 
Sonny Qc said:
Salesman in the Construction business,
concrete, steel, wood and Co.
Visit some job site, overlook some plan/blueprint and shit.

Fun and well paid.
best job to get with a Civil Engineering degree imo
271707575_289785746466910_4779873761926805133_n.jpg

megahopital-montage.jpg

chantier-chu-laval.jpg
Click to expand...

I worked masonry for a grip.
My wife's father just retired a few years ago from his civil engineering job.

He worked as an inspector for 45 years.
I enjoy physical labor, it's like therapy lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Colonel Forbin
The mental health crisis in America
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,921
Messages
57,196,111
Members
175,577
Latest member
Loser

Share this page

Back
Top