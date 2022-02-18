Mental health days

Calling in for a mental health day. Even if that's not the reason you give but is the reason.
Yay or Nay?
I don't even think I missed a day of work in the last 5yrs
( that wasn't called for month in advance )
But, I'm that type of guy.
Will show up, even when it's counter productive.
I'd just fire your ass.
You don't have to say that's the reason. You can just tell HR privately so your ass is covered. If it was HR laughing at you you'd be working for a pretty shitty company.Last time I use that as an excuse to not go to work, everyone laughed at me and called me a pussy. My boss told everyone that was the reason I called in and laughed too.
Man that's cold some people suffer from severe anxiety and depression but don't know how to deal with it properly. You'd just ice those people if they felt like they just need a day to themselves, like for real?I'd instantly start looking for a reason to get rid of that person
That wouldn't be possible i don't work at McDonaldsI'd just fire your ass.
Salesman in the Construction business,What type of work do you do Sonny?
Salesman in the Construction business,
concrete, steel, wood and Co.
Visit some job site, overlook some plan/blueprint and shit.
Fun and well paid.
best job to get with a Civil Engineering degree imo