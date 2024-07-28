Men's Olympic basketball - current NBA players on each team

USA - 12 - Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Derrick White, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James

Canada - 10 - RJ Barrett, Andrew Nembhard, Luguentz Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, Trey Lyles, Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk

Australia - 9 - Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Jack McVeigh, Duop Reath, Jock Landale, Dante Exum, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles

Serbia - 4 - Nikola Jović, Nikola Jokić, Vasilije Micić, Bogdan Bogdanović
France - 4 - Bilal Coulibaly, Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum
Germany - 4 - Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis

Spain - 2 - Usman Garuba, Santi Aldama
Japan - 2 - Keisei Tominaga, Rui Hachimura
Brazil - 2 - Gui Santos, Mãozinha Pereira

Puerto Rico - 1 - Jose Alvarado
Greece - 1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
South Sudan - 1 - JT Thor


Canada has a mere 39m people, and Australia has just 27m, but together they have more total NBA players than every European team listed there (with their nearly 3/4 of a billion people) combined.

LMFAO, goddamn, now even the Commonwealth is besmirching mainland Europe. The besmirchment never ends.

Canada and Australia do not have high profile clubs like Real Madrid or Efes.
 
I'm sorry, I'm not familiar with those flavors of Campbell's soup. They sound new and insignificant.
 
That paper chip where the entire Warriors team was injured? Fucking lol.

Craptors are on par with Euro. Lmao at picking Andrea Bargnani and loading their teams with a festival of cans. Kawhi took a vacation from living in a useful country and was the greatest thing to happen to Canada.

Martcan bless.
 
