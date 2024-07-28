Men's Olympic basketball - current NBA players on each team

codfather
USA - 12 - Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Derrick White, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James
Canada - 10 - RJ Barrett, Andrew Nembhard, Luguentz Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, Trey Lyles, Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk
Australia - 9 - Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Jack McVeigh, Duop Reath, Jock Landale, Dante Exum, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles
Serbia - 4 - Nikola Jović, Nikola Jokić, Vasilije Micić, Bogdan Bogdanović
France - 4 - Bilal Coulibaly, Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum
Germany - 4 - Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis
Spain - 2 - Usman Garuba, Santi Aldama
Japan - 2 - Keisei Tominaga, Rui Hachimura
Brazil - 2 - Gui Santos, Mãozinha Pereira
Puerto Rico - 1 - Jose Alvarado
Greece - 1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
South Sudan - 1 - JT Thor
Source
