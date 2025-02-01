  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Men value "romantic" relationships more than women, who want sex more

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,818
Reaction score
2,191
Meh. Not buying it. I think women who have an unhealthy attitude towards sex and dating are mostly just traumatized weirdos who are in denial about their issues.

They all come off as people who got hurt badly in a relationship and now refuse to get emotionally involved because they are protecting themselves from getting hurt again.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Meh. Not buying it. I think women who have an unhealthy attitude towards sex and dating are mostly just traumatized weirdos who are in denial about their issues.

They all come off as people who got hurt badly in a relationship and now refuse to get emotionally involved because they are protecting themselves from getting hurt again.
Click to expand...
What's an unhealthy attitude towards sex in your opinion?
 
Crazy Source said:
I'm being serious. I'm not trying to corner you here. I'm curious what you opinion is.
Click to expand...

Huh? I mean exactly what I said. Just go on youtube or isntagram and type in outside club interview.



These are all people who got hurt by someone.

It's basic psychology. They got hurt, so as a defense mechanism, they refuse to be vulnerable with someone again. You can't have a normal relationship unless you're willing to be vulnerable with that person.
 
@ColemanwastheGOAT Tapping out? Dude, I was just wanting an honest conversation, but I see that you are just as vapid in mayberry as you are in the WR. Have a good weekend, brother.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,535
Messages
56,837,360
Members
175,429
Latest member
gladiatorsligamma

Share this page

Back
Top