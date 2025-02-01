Men value "romantic" relationships more than women, who want sex more

F1980
Interesting change. Men value romantic relationships more than women and they suffer from break ups emotionally worse than women
Women just want to sex and dump
Romantic relationships are more central to men’s well-being than women’s, according to a forthcoming article in Behavioral & Brain Sciences.
