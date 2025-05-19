Men that are too pure/nice/beautiful

Ive got a coworker. We will call him T. Best coworker Ive ever had. I doubt we will ever hang out with eachother outside of work, but I'd love to and have offered.



But this guy befuddles me. Hes just got no edge to him. hes too kind, genuine, innocent, soft. hes like 6'2, frat boy, and decently built( vewy fantastic body, btw ) but its impossible to imagine him getting into a fight. I feel like a man could slap his girl on the ass, spit in his face, and call him a bitch. and you know how he'd respond? by saying hes sorry and what can he do to make it better.



Every day I strive to be a little more like him. to show people appreciation, even if I dont give a fuck about them, just to make them....well, like me more. he does it because hes pure. I do it because I dont want people to know I'm secretly sizing them up and ready to absolutely fucking explode at literally any moment. sometimes I just wish T would stumble into work hungover, not dressed like a frat boy, push a male coworker and ask him what the fuck are you gonna do about it? then maybe make a disgusting crude remark about a female coworker. just once.