Economy Men - Do women cover up when u talk to them

lakersfan45

lakersfan45

The spirit of wrestling is dead
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2011
Messages
22,965
Reaction score
17,949
When you talk to a woman do they always cover ip
Their chest periodically as ur talking to
Them. I always make eye contact and listen intently but this always happens and I’m never checking out their bodies but then they cover up and i look because they cover up then it starts a chain reaction <{1-9}>
 
Mods. Please move this to the Mayberry
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,955
Messages
56,615,854
Members
175,313
Latest member
Bryan Hasse

Share this page

Back
Top