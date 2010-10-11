Memories of Tuesday Night Fights

I used to watch Tuesday Night Fights on USA religiously in the late 80s/early 90s, as I'm sure many of you did. I would like to hear everyone's favorite memories of that legendary show. What a great time for boxing that was.



There was so much excellent action on that show, with past greats on the way down, and up and comers just starting their career.



I would say among my favorites was them promoting the Foreman comeback wagon. It was exciting to see him in phase 2 of his career, and then later move up to HBO.



I also really liked the wild and wacky interplay between Sean O'Grady and Al Albert. I remember when Al was getting so out of hand that he was almost turning his entire time on the mic into a full comedy session. He used to have a segment called "Top 10 Tubs of Goo" where he would list out of shape boxers. He once called Carl "The Truth" Williams that name on the mic during one of Carl's fights, then afterward when he was interviewing him he told Carl that Sean called him that, ha. Man was Sean pissed, and Carl got mad at Sean!



I don't think that era of boxing on TV will ever be equaled again. Between Tuesday Night, and then Thursday Night Fights on ESPN, and many big cards on the weekend, those were the days.



I look forward to hearing old-timers like me list their best recollections of that show.