Memories of Tuesday Night Fights

I used to watch Tuesday Night Fights on USA religiously in the late 80s/early 90s, as I'm sure many of you did. I would like to hear everyone's favorite memories of that legendary show. What a great time for boxing that was.

There was so much excellent action on that show, with past greats on the way down, and up and comers just starting their career.

I would say among my favorites was them promoting the Foreman comeback wagon. It was exciting to see him in phase 2 of his career, and then later move up to HBO.

I also really liked the wild and wacky interplay between Sean O'Grady and Al Albert. I remember when Al was getting so out of hand that he was almost turning his entire time on the mic into a full comedy session. He used to have a segment called "Top 10 Tubs of Goo" where he would list out of shape boxers. He once called Carl "The Truth" Williams that name on the mic during one of Carl's fights, then afterward when he was interviewing him he told Carl that Sean called him that, ha. Man was Sean pissed, and Carl got mad at Sean!

I don't think that era of boxing on TV will ever be equaled again. Between Tuesday Night, and then Thursday Night Fights on ESPN, and many big cards on the weekend, those were the days.

I look forward to hearing old-timers like me list their best recollections of that show.
 
Nostalgic thread man!!!! Thanks!!! My buddies and I would get hammered and have a blast watching the TNF's. I remember Andrew Golota biting some tub of guts in the neck, then the tub got KTFO! Sean and Al were awesome!!!! My favorite O'Grady quote " that gut is tough as old shoes!" maybe it was the beer, the weed, I don't know but we bagged up. Lot's of good memories, thanks TS.
 
You are right...great times then watching the fights and Sean and Al. Anytime Paez fought on TNF was great!
 
Oh yeah, you are right about Paez, how could I nearly have forgotten about him? A really classic fight on TNF was against a legend in the twilight of his career and a promising up and comer - Oba Carr vs Livingston Bramble. That was a great, competitive fight. Sadly, Livingston should have won but it was tainted by a poor decision. Bramble dropped Carr early on. Great effort by both of them though.

I am soon going to get busy with my all-in wonder video card and start uploading more from my big, old VHS tape collection. I have many fights that are not yet posted on the web, and probably a solid 5 years of every Tuesday Night Fights show shown in that time period. I lived in SE Florida back then, and we also had the Sunshine Network which broadcast boxing all the time. I have a few rare Foreman fights from very early in his comeback bid, and the entire card from when Larry Holmes dropkicked Trevor Berbick off the roof of that car, lol.

Does anyone else remember this guy?
400px-AlCole.JPG


A great cruiser-weight who was often featured on TNFs.
 
Tuesday Night Fights is one of the shows that helped make me a boxing fan. I really miss that and boxing on ESPN back when guys like Michael Carbajal were having world title fights on there. I remember a world title fight with Carbajal and Scotty "The Bulldog" Olson for a 108-pound title.
 
I loved TNF. Everytime I see KJ Noons he reminds me of Sean O'Grady. it's just the way he looks or something.

I remember watching alot of Rocky Gannon fights. And of course Jimmy Thunder!!
 
Did Oba Carr used to fight quite a bit on TNF? I think I remember watching him fight a lot on there when he was really early in his boxing career
 
Did Oba Carr used to fight quite a bit on TNF? I think I remember watching him fight a lot on there when he was really early in his boxing career
Yes, for sure, Oba was pushed very big by TNFs early in his career. He was a favorite of the show.
 
Nostalgic thread man!!!! Thanks!!! My buddies and I would get hammered and have a blast watching the TNF's. I remember Andrew Golota biting some tub of guts in the neck, then the tub got KTFO! Sean and Al were awesome!!!! My favorite O'Grady quote " that gut is tough as old shoes!" maybe it was the beer, the weed, I don't know but we bagged up. Lot's of good memories, thanks TS.
I think that was Samson Paua that got bitten by Andrew.

TNF was the trial grounds for a lot of fighters. I don't think boxing would be what it was today without TNF being around in the late 80's-90's. There is no way Foreman would have gotten to the top again without it.
 
i remember watching tuesday night fights as child with my granfather it was great to watch

i wish the usa network would brinng the show back

i remember fighters such as butterbean,hectorcamcho,duran,arturogatti,prince naseemhamed,vinnypaz and a few other boxers on that show
 
I remember those fights and they were awesome. Anyone remember Joe Hipp, and james thunder?
 
i miss it
theres not enough boxing on TV anymore
everything is a PPV event
 
I remember those fights and they were awesome. Anyone remember Joe Hipp, and james thunder?
Oh yeah, I remember both those guys getting big pushes and doing well on TNFs. Hipp was a much better fighter than his body shape suggested. When Hipp did step up in competition though, he took some horrendous beatings. I remember that his face would look like a swollen mass of hamburger meat. Tommy Morrison and Bert Cooper are two guys I remember that really laid a beating on Joe. He was tough for sure, he broke Morrison's jaw in a losing effort.

I recall Al Albert used to always get excited about Thunder's bodybuilder physique. I also recall that Thunder would look kind of stiff in the ring, and appear to not throw the best punches, but when they landed they would knock out many people so I guess they were ok after all!

Here is James with a 2 second knockout!

"I'm here with the champ, Sean O'Grady"

two.jpg


Here is a funny fact. When baby faced Sean was a young fighter coming up, he was apparently a big hit with teenage girls. His nickname back then was "Bubblegum Sean"! haha

Sean O' Grady Biography

Sean was popular among teen girls around his area, and it wasn't uncommon to see teenaged females from Oklahoma and its adjacent states wearing Sean O' Grady T-shirts or anything else related to him. Because of this, he earned the nickname Bubble Gum Sean.
 
I remember watching it all the time, pretty much every week with my dad. I do not remember any of the fighters names because I was so young, but I remembered seeing a lot of great fights.
 
oh yeah, i remember those days. Was always looking forward to the broadcast. "Sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer!"
 
Thanks for the shout out to TNF. Now, I have a question:

I clearly remember watching a cruiser/heavyweight fighting on TNF in the early 90s and Sean O'Grady would not stop talking about how the guy would fight wearing slippers. He stated that it gave his feet more of a grip when throwing a punch. In between rounds they would have slow-mo coverage of his feet (wearing what looked like slippers) while throwing a punch.

He KOed a few guys, but then lost a decision to a journeyman (he was Knocked Down a couple of times) and I didn't see him again after that.

I have always wondered where the heavyweight from Japan who fought with slippers went.

Anyone remember?
 
