Memorial Day weekend

Kinda reminds me of the fourth of
July makes me want a hot dog real bad
I’ve had 7 cheap beers tonight
I hope you have just as many
Gonna grill 30 dogs and eat too many deviled eggs
Took my cat to a new groomer she looks like mufasa they gave her a lion cut god bless America
