Memorial Day weekend

Zebra Cheeks

Zebra Cheeks

Cheeky Bastard
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
47,782
Reaction score
107,748
Kinda reminds me of the fourth of
July makes me want a hot dog real bad

I’ve had 7 cheap beers tonight
I hope you have just as many

Gonna grill 30 dogs and eat too many deviled eggs

Took my cat to a new groomer she looks like mufasa they gave her a lion cut god bless America
 
Cheers Zeebs

stone-cold-steve-austin.gif
 
Friday I went into Manhattan to a rooftop bar. I spent a small fortune. Today I am going to the airshow at Jones Beach, and then finding a place that sells beer by the buckets and some AMERICAN nachos.
 
