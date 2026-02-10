Memorable, whacky and odd TUF cast members of the past…

DiazSlap
I am talking about back when TUF was mildly entertaining to watch…
For me the following 3 former cast members stand out (and not in a particularly good way )…
Josh “I’m in Pain” Haynes…
-Perhaps the worst fighter in the history of the show to make all the way to the finals, where is was promptly obliterated by a young Bisping.
Monsta Lobsta
-Name says it all
Akira “Not real first name nor Japanese” Corrisani.
-Hardcore gangster from the mean streets of umm Sweden??
What others come to mind for reasons unbeknownst?
