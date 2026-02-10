  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Memorable, whacky and odd TUF cast members of the past…

I am talking about back when TUF was mildly entertaining to watch…

For me the following 3 former cast members stand out (and not in a particularly good way )…

Josh “I’m in Pain” Haynes…
-Perhaps the worst fighter in the history of the show to make all the way to the finals, where is was promptly obliterated by a young Bisping.

Monsta Lobsta
-Name says it all

Akira “Not real first name nor Japanese” Corrisani.
-Hardcore gangster from the mean streets of umm Sweden??

What others come to mind for reasons unbeknownst?
 
This always made me laugh


"I Wasn't knocked out though...." -Diamond Dave Kaplan
 
This always made me laugh


"I Wasn't knocked out though...." -Diamond Dave Kaplan
Yeah that was hilarious.

"Bro I was unconscious and snoring and limp like a noodle BUT I WASN'T KNOCKED OUT"
 
