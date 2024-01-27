Memorable Displays of Heart

I’ve seen threads like this before but haven‘t for a while, so apologies if it’s been done to death. That being said, what are some moments in fights where a fighter showed a level of heart/grit/determination that stands out in your mind?

They don’t have to be examples that you necessarily enjoyed, just ones that come to mind for whatever reason. That could mean moments you really enjoyed from an entertainment perspective, or remember because it was uncomfortable to watch, or ones that moved you or resonated w you in terms of inspiration, were emotionally powerful, etc etc

Gifs/pics would be cool if you have any and wanna share, and saying a bit about why an example was memorable for you which I’m sure a lot of us will relate with.

I’ll start w a pretty common one - Elkins w the comeback vs Mirsad Bektic and how raw and real his reaction was right after. Even if he’s got one of the worst tattoos in the mmasphere, that shit where he’s yelling and looking like he got hit by a shovel was a pretty powerful moment

im on an Ipad my dumbass can’t figure out how to resize the pic but:

IMG_0081.jpeg
 
When you look up Heart in the dictionary, there's a picture of Big Nog

Came back from all these punishment to win by submission (except Herring, Big Nog won by UD)

Unfortunately it's also his indomitable heart that turned him into a zombie and likely a bad quality of life
YjpSTd9.gif

cro-cop-head-kick-nog.gif

35fe4bda81e84dfae5ac52e4988da201.gif

sylvia-kd-nog.gif
 
Frankie Edgar in the Gray Maynard fights. Incredible heart and resilience.
 
Barnett,265 lbs Barnett had him in a kneebar dead to rights,and you can see Nog grimace in pain but the tough leathery bastard wouldnt tap!
 
