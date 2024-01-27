Memorable Displays of Heart

I’ve seen threads like this before but haven‘t for a while, so apologies if it’s been done to death. That being said, what are some moments in fights where a fighter showed a level of heart/grit/determination that stands out in your mind?They don’t have to be examples that you necessarily enjoyed, just ones that come to mind for whatever reason. That could mean moments you really enjoyed from an entertainment perspective, or remember because it was uncomfortable to watch, or ones that moved you or resonated w you in terms of inspiration, were emotionally powerful, etc etcGifs/pics would be cool if you have any and wanna share, and saying a bit about why an example was memorable for you which I’m sure a lot of us will relate with.I’ll start w a pretty common one - Elkins w the comeback vs Mirsad Bektic and how raw and real his reaction was right after. Even if he’s got one of the worst tattoos in the mmasphere, that shit where he’s yelling and looking like he got hit by a shovel was a pretty powerful momentim on an Ipad my dumbass can’t figure out how to resize the pic but: