Movies Memento or Requiem for a Dream - Which is the better film?

Which is the better film?

Both outstanding artistic piece of work.

Which is better?

Memento - plot summary:

A memory inside a memory, Memento is a complicated head spinning adventure. Leonard is determined to avenge his wife's murder. However, unable to remember anything that happens day-to-day due to a condition he sustained, short term memory loss, he has to write himself note after note that still don't mean anything after he falls asleep.

The film goes back in time to reveal each little bit of the puzzle as he tries to find out the person who killed his wife and makes the audience feel just as confused as he is. The narrative closely follows a phone call Pearce has in which he talks about Sammy Jankis a former client of his who he believed had the same condition. The film takes an unexpected twist as the two characters have a lot more in common than is initially put across.

Requiem for a Dream - plot summary:

Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn) is a retired widow, living in a small apartment. She spends most of her time watching TV, especially a particular self-help show. She has delusions of rising above her current dull existence by being a guest on that show. Her son, Harry (Jared Leto) is a junkie but along with his friend Tyrone (Marlon Wayans) has visions of making it big by becoming a drug dealer.

Harry's girlfriend Marion (Jennifer Connelly) could be fashion designer or artist but is swept along in Harry's drug-centric world. Meanwhile Sara has developed an addiction of her own. She desperately wants to lose weight and so goes on a crash course involving popping pills, pills which turn out to be very addictive and harmful to her mental state.

Requiem for a dream isn't a great movie but it had a good soundtrack. This was nice before every television show and every person with movie maker used it as background music.

 
Just here for the ASS TO ASS!!!!

ASS TO ASS! *maniacal laughter*

Seriously, Req for a Dream is some next level, dead inside shit.
 
This is two of my favorites films. I went with memento by a hair.

I recently watched requiem for the first time in many years. It still hit really hard but not as hard as I remember it. Maybe it's because every other time I saw it I was addicted to something. This time I'm not. I just thought cmon guys quit and didn't have as much sympathy for anyone except the mom.

Memento is some next level shit. The backward idea is amazing and adds so much for me. It would make my brain feel like I'm playing chess trying to keep track of all these potential moves. and the overall story is amazing. Gotta watch this one again sometime soon, havent seen it in years. Maybe I'll change my mind after a fresh rewatch.
 
I picked Requiem but I know Momento will win this. I never thought Momento was that good of a movie honestly. Requiem is good but I'll never watch it again it's to depressing.
 
liner said:
Gotta watch this one again sometime soon, havent seen it in years. Maybe I'll change my mind after a fresh rewatch.
Memento is amazing but it's not as good for rewatching.

The first time, you're blown away
The second time you pick up on things you missed
By the third time, the movie is far less enjoyable.

But that's the case with many movies that have a big element of surprise. Once the surprise is known, it loses most of it's impact.
 
Momento is an incredible movie, so original, especially if it came out today amongst many movies that follow the same formula.

Requiem is a well done movie... but just a bummer that I have no desire to rewatch. I have a similar feeling for movies like Schindler's List or Philadelphia. I watch movies to have fun, not to leave feeling down.
 
Requiem because of music and visual imagery.
 
