A member of Kneecap - the NGO-funded, woke Irish 'rap' group whose lyrics largely centre around a desire for British people to leave Ireland (oddly not mentioning any other nationalities) - has been arrested under terrorism charges after flying a Hezbollah flag at a recent concert.
This comes just two years on from Hezbollah brutally murdering Sean Rooney, a 23-year-old Irish UN peacekeeper, in Lebanon. It also comes after footage emerged of the group stating "The only good Tory is a dead Tory; kill your local MP (Conservative politician)" at a concert.
Something tells me the little chubby fairy wont have a good time in jail.
Member of Kneecap charged with terror offence
Liam O'Hanna - who performs under the stage name Mo Chara - will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month, the Metropolitan Police says.
news.sky.com