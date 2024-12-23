Media Melvin Manhoef unretires at 48-years-old and annihilates Dutch Celebrity Boxer

Last Sunday, MMA & Kickboxing legend Melvin Manhoef stood on business.
Jake Paul next?
















Pre-fight Staredowns + Antics:








Well done, Mel :cool:

1734995670016.jpeg

That guy was terrified - understandably. Melvin is one of the hardest hitters ever.

tumblr_ncbe98cNP91ry1rm7o1_400.gifv


tumblr_pxue8p91KA1qd4esao2_r1_540.gifv
 
it's funny looking at Manhoef's build. he has the upper body size of somebody like Daniel Dubois but he is like 2ft shorter lmao
 
Not a surprise that even this version of Melvin could destroy the average the man.
 
dude got Manhoofed baddd

is that tattted guy like the dutch Logan Paul or something
 
Raise Your Fist said:
dude got Manhoofed baddd

is that tattted guy like the dutch Logan Paul or something
Click to expand...
No idea but he wanted out of there after the first knock down. He was definitely thinking about it considering how long it took him to get up lol.
 
A bundle of fast twitch muscle fiber. Even at his age one of the most explosive fighters I have seen
 
No one stays retired in the mma world
 
If Jake Paul called out Melvin in a boxing match I'd probably favor No Mercy.
 
Don't compare this nobody to Jake Paul. Jake Paul outboxed Anderson Silva and had a close fight with Fury, he actually has talent.
 
