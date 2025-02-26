Melquizael Costa gets second UFC fight in 35 days, faces Christian Rodriguez in Mexico

Necrocrawler
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025/02/ufc-mexico-city-melk-costa-vs-christian-rodriguez
Costa going the Cerrone route.
Not saying he wins, but if so... It's either by decision or KO... just to keep that perfect 33% finish rate (7 decisions/7 KOS/8* submissions)
